Guns for teachers: This Ohio bill could arm school staff if passed

According to NBC4i, the latest development in Ohio gun legislation came as — in the aftermath of a Texas elementary school shooting — lawmakers debated a bill that would let education staff carry guns in state schools.
House Bill 99, sponsored by Rep. Thomas Hall, would let any adult in a public or private school carry a firearm within that school’s safety zone if they met initial and recurring training requirements set by the law. The bill passed in the Ohio House 59 to 33, and went before the Ohio Senate’s Veterans and Public Safety Committee Tuesday afternoon. A majority of public commenters, including representatives from the Ohio Fraternal Order of Police and the Ohio Federation of Teachers, spoke in opposition to the bill in front of the committee.
For the full NBC4 story click here
