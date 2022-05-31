Ohio lawmakers debate proposed ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill during first hearing

According to NBC4i, the Ohio House State and Local Government Committee held the first hearing Tuesday for House Bill 616, which opponents have dubbed a “Don’t Say Gay” bill.
According to the bill’s text, HB 616 would prohibit schools from teaching about “divisive or inherently racist concepts,” including sexual orientation and gender identity for students between kindergarten and third grade.
The wording is similar to Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law in late March, sparking protests throughout that state and a governmental showdown with Disney World, one of Florida’s largest private employers.
Introduced by Reps. Jean Schmidt (R-Loveland) and Mike Loychik (R-Bazetta) in early April, Ohio HB 616 would also require any instruction for students between fourth and 12th grade about LGBTQ-related topics to be taught in an age-appropriate way, the bill reads.
For the full NBC4 story click here
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Latest:
- What’s Trending: Luenell & Marvin Hunter Break Down The D.L. Hughley & Mo’Nique Feud
- 1 Dead, 2 Injured In High School Graduation Shooting At Xavier University
- A New Louis Vuitton x NBA Capsule Collection Is Here Right In Time For The Finals
- The Critical Race Theory Explainer Every White Person Should Read
- Anita Baker Reveals Chance The Rapper Helped Her Buy Her Masters From Former Label
- Donald Trump Jr. Argues Uvalde Shooter Could Have Done The ‘Exact Same Thing’ With A Bat Or Machete
- Enter To Win A Trip To The National Museum of African American Music!
- Hoochie Daddy Shorts Spark Debate About Masculinity
- Morphe Cosmetics To Launch Morphe Made With Pride Collection Plus Two New Summer Collections
- The Rock’s Daughter, Simone, Slams Haters Who Don’t Like Her Wrestling Name