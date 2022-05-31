Ohio lawmakers debate proposed ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill during first hearing

According to NBC4i, the Ohio House State and Local Government Committee held the first hearing Tuesday for House Bill 616, which opponents have dubbed a “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

According to the bill’s text, HB 616 would prohibit schools from teaching about “divisive or inherently racist concepts,” including sexual orientation and gender identity for students between kindergarten and third grade.

The wording is similar to Florida’s “Parental Rights in Education” that Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law in late March, sparking protests throughout that state and a governmental showdown with Disney World, one of Florida’s largest private employers.

Introduced by Reps. Jean Schmidt (R-Loveland) and Mike Loychik (R-Bazetta) in early April, Ohio HB 616 would also require any instruction for students between fourth and 12th grade about LGBTQ-related topics to be taught in an age-appropriate way, the bill reads.

For the full NBC4 story click here

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest: