10 Back To School Beauty Finds Worth Adding To Your List

The end of August is upon us, which only means one thing — the back-to-school season is in full effect. It’s a bittersweet feeling since we all would prefer to enjoy the spoils of summer. However, it’s time to get back to the books. That said, making a grand return to the classroom comes with the joy of shopping for a new wardrobe, school supplies, trendy book bags, and back-to-school beauty finds.
It’s no secret that every student wants to start the year with a clean slate. And walking into the new school year with your beauty essentials from the previous year is a no-no. For starters, beauty products have an expiration date. So, using these products longer than intended can wreak havoc on your skin. So, it’s best to throw it all out and start anew. Opting for beauty essentials that can take you from a 9 am computer science lecture hall to a 6 pm Black Student Union meeting will help keep your beauty game in order.
If you’re an avid Hello Beautiful reader, you already know the drill. Stretch your hands, secure a Wi-Fi connection, grab your credit card, and get ready to give your beauty collection a proper refresh. From skincare essentials to makeup must-haves, here are ten back-to-school beauty picks that’ll help you deliver an effortless slay in and out of the classroom.
1. 4 Thrones AFRICAN Beauty Butter- Intensive Dry Skin TreatmentSource:Sephora
Between washing your hands repeatedly throughout the day and typing notes during lecture hall, it’s easy for your hands to experience dryness. Thanks to 4 Thrones AFRICAN Beauty Butter- Intensive Dry Skin Treatment ($24, Sephora.com), dry, cracked skin will be the least of your worries. This hand and body butter is formulated with shea butter, baobab oil, and jojoba oil that works wonders to envelop your skin with moisture that goes the distance.
2. BLK/OPL COLORSPLURGE™ Super Volumizing MascaraSource:BLK/OPL
The idea of popping on falsies before class sounds ideal, but it probably won’t happen. After all, time is never on a student’s side. However, the BLK/OPL COLORSPLURGE™ Super Volumizing Mascara ($11.50, Blackopalbeauty.com) can easily make fluffy eyelashes a reality. Formulated with an innovative thickening complex, this essential seamlessly lifts, defines, and enhances your lashes with major volume. Trust us, you’ll be ready to kiss your strip lashes goodbye!
3. Moroccan Oil Dry Shampoo Dark TonesSource:Sephora
Curly, kinky, wavy, and straight hair all have one thing in common: oil. Yes, all hair types can get significantly oily, given the circumstance. And while a wash session may seem like the only option, reaching for dry shampoo can save the day and your time. The Moroccan Oil Dry Shampoo Dark Tones ($26, Amazon.com) is everything and more for dark hair tones. It works to instantly absorb oils and remove product build-up from your hair to help tide you over in between wash days. Stick this bottle in your book bag so you can refresh your mane while you’re on the go.
4. Garnier SkinActive Water Rose Micellar Cleansing WaterSource:Target
Every beauty aficionado needs a multitasking essential in their collection. Case in point: The Garnier SkinActive Water Rose Micellar Cleansing Water ($8, Target.com). This cleansing product not only pares down your routine for a quick yet thorough skincare routine but also works wonders to remove makeup efficiently. So, if you’re ever away from your dorm room and need a quick touch-up in the makeup department, this micellar will come in major clutch.
5. Juvia’s Place Bronzed DuoSource:Juvia's Place
For the days when no makeup looks are on the agenda, it pays to have a quality bronzer in your collection. One of our faves in the bronzer space is none other than the Juvia’s Place Bronzed Duo ($20, Ulta.com). This must-have works like magic to warm up your complexion, give skin a sun-kissed glow and define your features. Just a few swipes are all you need to call attention to your face shape. It’s also available in five shades!
6. Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 SunscreenSource:Fenty Skin
Contrary to popular belief, Black people need sunscreen just as much as our white counterparts. It can feel like overkill to add multiple steps into your skincare routine, but Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 ($38, Sephora.com) makes it oh-so-easy. This hybrid find works to moisturize and protect skin from harmful sun rays. It lays under the foundation flawlessly, tackles dark spots, and comes with a refillable bottle for reuse.
7. Fashion Fair SkinFlex Stick FoundationSource:Fashion Fair
Sporting an even, picture-perfect complexion is critical for making a makeup look shine. So, it’s no surprise that Fashion Fair’s SkinFlex Stick Foundation ($37, Fashionfair.com) has made the cut. Known as a brown-girl-friendly product, this foundation has a semi-matte formula in 16 shades that offers buildable coverage and long-lasting moisture. Additionally, this pick helps to improve the look of uneven skin and makes creasing a non-factor.
8. The Lip Bar Gloss Up Sheer Finish Gloss in MinimalistSource:The Lip Bar
Clear lip gloss is a makeup staple for a good reason. Aside from the right gloss formula providing your lips with supreme hydration, it gives your pout the right amount of shine. And The Lip Bar’s Gloss Up Sheer Finish Gloss in Minimalist ($14, Thelipbar.com) has become a cult favorite. This number is made with organ oil, moisturizing coconut oil, argan oil, olive oil, and vitamin E to provide your lips with proper nourishment. Plus, you can rock this number solo for an au natural look or layer it with your favorite lippie.
9. Felicia Leatherwood Detangler BrushSource:felicialeatherwood.com
Calling all naturals! Dealing with knots and tangles can be enough to make your head spin. Thankfully, Felicia Leatherwood’s Detangler Brush ($18.99, Brushwiththebest.com) has come to the rescue. This brush makes the detangling process less painful and minimizes breakage with ease.
10. Milani Cosmetics Glow Drops Radiance Boosting SerumSource:Milani Cosmetics
Last but certainly not least, we have the Milani Cosmetics Glow Drops Radiance Boosting Serum ($17.99; originally $19.99, Milanicosmetics.com). This boosting serum goes the extra mile to give your skin a lit-from-within glow. Thanks to its coconut water, electrolyte, hyaluronic acid, and squalane, it provides maximum moisture levels and a dewy complexion that plays well with your foundation.