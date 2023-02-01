10 Black-Owned Businesses To Shop For Black History Month

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Black History Month

comes with the prerequisite of showcasing your pride, exploring our history, donating to Black-centric causes, and more. However, before you get busy with your month-long itinerary, we must do our due diligence with

Black-owned

businesses. And that means showing our support.

Thanks to inclusion and persistence on the part of Black creatives, the marketplace looks very different. In the past, white-owned brands and mega-retailers reigned supreme in supplying the masses with specific products.

Every industry, from beauty, fashion, lifestyle, personal care, and more, has Black creatives in the mix. In other words, we have become our ancestors’ wildest dreams, and we continue to surpass our own goals. So making the point to donate our dollars to Black-owned businesses for the good of our people and the community is essential.

Thankfully, looking back at the struggles and celebrating the triumphs of Black history isn’t balled into a day or a weekend. Even though it’s the shortest month of the year, we have a month to see how far we’ve come and how far we need to go.

So, it’s time to make your plans, get your coins in order, and prepare to support your own. We’ve compiled 10 Black-owned businesses in the beauty, home decor, wellness, and lifestyle industries so you support them while stocking up on valuable finds.

Happy Black History Month, folks!

10 Black-Owned Businesses To Shop For Black History Month was originally published on hellobeautiful.com