Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The Thanksgiving holiday is here, and we all know what that means – it’s time for food, family, and fashion! While the elders argue over who’s making the mac and cheese, the youngin’s are rummaging through their closets for a look!

Thanksgiving brings about great times with loved ones and chances to make memories that last forever. On this special day, family and friends link up to celebrate their blessings. The food is circulating, drinks are flowing, and everyone is having a great time. And while this holiday is usually a casual affair held at someone’s home, it’s still an opportunity to get fly. Therefore, it’s only right that you show up serving a look that pairs perfectly with whatever dish you bring.

We’ve got you covered if you’re stumped on what to wear to the living room on Thanksgiving Day. Below are ten influencer-approved Thanksgiving outfit inspirations that will give you the motivation you need to slay.

10 Influencer-Approved Looks For Your Thanksgiving Outfit Inspiration was originally published on hellobeautiful.com