10 Pop Culture-Inspired Halloween Costumes

The year in pop culture has been quite entertaining.ruled the world, The Little Mermaid remake starringmade a big splash at the box office,boosted the economy and Marilyn Monroe returned to the— soft of. All of this makes the above pop culture moments some of the top 2023 pop culture Halloween costumes.

According to GoogleTrends, searches for pop culture Halloween costumes, are up 250%, proving people have been tuned in all year and are using the festive holiday to channel their favorite celebrity or character. From Barbie’s Cowgirl outfit to Wednesday Addams’ gothic chic LBD, they make up the hottest costumes of 2023.

A popular new costume on the market is Britney Spear’s iconic VMAs “Slave 4 U” performance look. Expect to see every iteration of Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour wardrobe, metallics, pearls, and sparkles because RTW attendees are even costume inspirations this year. You are the visuals, baby.

Obsessed with killer doll culture? Chucky from Child’s Play and Jigsaw play into the horror Halloween costume category. Even Ari Fletcher dressed up like the creepy doll. And if all else fails, Gabrielle Union’s Bring It On cheer Captain of the East Compton Clovers remains a top choice.

There are dozens of other pop-culture moments that can inspire creative costumes, like Rihanna’s epic Super Bowl Halftime Show performance and pregnancy announcement. And what would a pop culture list be without Taylor Swift? Eat a piece of candy every time you see a Taylor and Travis Kelce costume this Halloween. You’ll be candy wasted by the end of the night.

With Halloween a few moons away, here are the best and most popular 2023 pop culture Halloween costumes.

