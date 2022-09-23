10 Potential Black Buyers For The Phoenix Suns Franchise

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

The fallout surrounding now-ex Phoenix Suns majority owner Robert Sarver is still very, very fresh following his breaking announcement earlier this week (Sept. 21) on plans to sell the billion-dollar basketball franchise. This comes after a year-long investigation by the NBA into allegations of racism and misogyny published last year by ESPN.

Here’s just one real-life example of what Sarver is accused of, via ESPN‘s Nov 2021 report:

“The young Phoenix Suns team had been toiling at the bottom of the NBA’s standings for years, missing the playoffs for six straight seasons while churning through head coaches. Watson was the fourth in as many years. Still, the Suns were playing the eventual NBA champions close, even leading by 13 in the first half. But it didn’t last. The Warriors took control in the fourth quarter and cemented a 106-100 win, dropping the Suns to 0-3.

After the loss, Suns majority owner Robert Sarver entered the coaches locker room, Watson told ESPN.

‘You know, why does Draymond Green get to run up the court and say [N-word],’ Sarver, who is white, allegedly said, repeating the N-word several times in a row.

‘You can’t say that,’ Watson, who is Black and Hispanic, told Sarver.

‘Why?’ Sarver replied. ‘Draymond Green says [N-word].’

‘You can’t f—ing say that,’ Watson said again.”

Sarver’s racist behavior is believed to have been an open secret in the league, or at the very least within the Suns franchise, ever since buying it back in 2004. Him stepping down now allows for a new era in Phoenix to right some wrongs of the past. With that being said, the conversation surrounding Black ownership in the NBA comes to light once again.

We strongly feel that a Black owner for the Phoenix Suns would not only foster the inclusion everyone claims to want so badly but also assure that players, many minorities themselves, feel represented when it comes to their leadership.

Take a look at 10 Black business owners below who we think have the drive, energy, knowledge and, yes, affluence to run the Phoenix Suns franchise:

