Once upon a time, back in 1987, Nike debuted the Air Max 1. 33 years later, we have wide varieties of Air Maxes from the 270s to the SE 90s and the newly released Air Max Verona. Today, as a gift to all women who love a good, comfortable sneaker, Nike has released the latest Nike Air Max 2090s. As a proud sneakerhead myself, I couldn’t let the day go by without paying homage to Air Max Day! Every year on March 26th, Nike honors the release of its first iconic air technology with a side-visibility window.Today, Hello Beautiful is doing the same. Check out these dope Black women rocking Air Maxes and show us yours by tagging #AirMaxDay2020 and @HelloBeautiful on Instagram.
10 Stylish Black Women Rocking Their Air Maxes For #AirMaxDay2020 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. @Nik.Antoinette
Nik gives us a throwback vibe in her casual Nike gear paired with a pop of color in her red and gold Air Max 200s.
2. @CyndiiBee_
Photographer and content creator Cyndi Brown shows off her purple chrome Air Max 270 Reacts in partnership with Nike to tie in her sweatpants, hair tied chillin’ with no makeup on look.
3. @Milnalisss
Social media coordinator and event curator Milnalis Diese pays respects to Air Max Day 2020 by showing off the most comfortable shoes she owns – and obviously the most versatile.
4. @PaigeShari
Celebrity host Paige Shari gives us dope ass girl-next-door vibes in her black velour tracksuit in her Air Max 97s on her porch with a natural beat face and a fresh blowout.
5. @SignedShonda
Our very own writer D’Shonda Brown flexes in her Air Max 720s with a hint of vintage with her throwback Warner Bros. varsity jacket and 90s style braided bob.
6. @TheGloGoddess
Graphic Designer and Social Media Editor Raven Baker gives us epic girl-on-the-go vibes with her water bottle, backpack and Air Max 97’s in silver.
7. @TheBrittanyB_
Way to dress it up, Brittany! The extroverted introvert herself takes style to the next level in her cozy Air Max 95s with this beautiful silver co-ord. I got my next brunch fit inspo!
8. @Ar.i___
Singer, songstress and sneaker connoisseur pairs her Air Max 1/97 SW kicks with an oversized denim jacket, camo joggers and a bucket hat – giving us the ultimate #ThrowbackThursday vibes.
9. @ChloePierreLDN
Chloe Pierre shows off her voluptuous curves in her post paying homage to Nike with her @thy.self collaboration in her Air Max 90s “The Volt”. Check out their latest interviews and projects while you’re at it!
10. @BrooklynPetite
This Brooklyn-based petite baddie Veronica brings her whole look together with her red and white kicks paired with plaid trousers, a white collared shirt and a long brown trench coat. We see the pop of yellow with the socks, sis!