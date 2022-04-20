10 Things We Hope Kendrick Lamar Includes On His New Album ‘Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers’

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s been a long five years since he last made an impact on hip-hop, but renowned rap king Kendrick Lamar is finally ready to make his musical return after recently announcing the release date for his next album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.

Taking to social media under the pseudonym “oklama,” K. Dot himself confirmed that his highly-anticipated fifth studio album is set to drop on May 13, 2022. It will be his first solo project since the Pulitzer Prize-winning DAMN. was released back in 2017, not including his 2018 efforts as executive producer and lead artist on the soundtrack for Marvel’s Black Panther. “All factual information for this release will come directly from this source only,” Lamar wrote in the formal press release that went viral a few days ago (seen above), ending the note by simply adding, “Appreciate your patience.”

This will also be Lamar’s first project since branching off from Top Dawg Ent. to launch his own PGLang imprint alongside longtime associate Dave Free. TDE, along with Aftermath and Interscope, are still however listed as distributors for Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers.

A lot has changed in hip-hop over the past five years, from the meteoric rise of Cardi B and female rappers in general to the industry itself becoming much more single-driven compared to the album-centric era that Kendrick came up in during the first half of his career. We’re sure he’ll see success just off anticipation alone, but we could also think of 10 things that will guarantee Kendrick Lamar’s new album is just as big of a hit as the last four LPs.

Take a look below at 10 things we hope Kendrick Lamar makes sure to include on his new album, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, arriving next month on May 13:

