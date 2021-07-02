Things haven’t cooled down ever since Saweetie stepped on the scene and declared it Icy season. The Best Friend rapper has been tapping in to all of her gifts by fully exploring the beauty, fashion, and music industries. Over the last two years she’s launched clothing lines with PrettyLittleThing, makeup with Morphe Cosmetics, became a brand ambassador for Mielle Organics, and created her own nail collection with SinfulColors.
Saweetie’s style aesthetic is fun, youthful, and glamorous. She provides such range when it comes to bringing sexiness, drama, and high-fashion flare to the red carpet. From extravagant ball gowns to dresses with extreme cutouts, our girl does it all. Saweetie is known to fully commit to a look with full styling. There’s no will too over-the-top and no makeup look that’s too bold.
Today our favorite Icy chick turns 28-years-old. In honor of her special day, we’re counting down 10 times Saweetie gave us style goals.
10 Times Saweetie Was Our Style Goals was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Saweetie at the GQ Men Of The Year Event, 2019Source:Getty
Saweetie attended the 2019 GQ Men of the Year at The West Hollywood Edition on December 05, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. The rapper looked radiant in a sheer black and nude single-shoulder gown.
2. Saweetie at the Pre-Grammy Gala, 2020Source:Getty
Saweetie attended the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. The rapper wore a pearl-colored sequin Gaurav Gupta gown.
3. Saweetie at the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards, 2020Source:Getty
Saweetie attended the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. The starlet gave effortless glam in a Moschino dress and Sophia Webster shoes.
4. Saweetie at The Blonds NYFW show, 2020Source:Getty
Saweetie attended The Blonds front row during New York Fashion Week: The Show at Gallery I at Spring Studios on February 09, 2020 in New York City. She wore an ensemble by the brand.
5. Saweetie at the Prada show during Milan Fashion Week, 2020Source:Getty
Saweetie attended the Prada fashion show on February 20, 2020 in Milan, Italy. She gave menswear realness in a plaid pantsuit by the brand.
6. Saweetie at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest, 2020Source:Getty
Saweetie arrived at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2021 broadcast on December 31, 2020 and January 1, 2021. The rapper wore a sheer black top with black pants and silver thigh-high boots.
7. Saweetie at the Billboard Music Awards, 2021Source:Getty
Saweetie posed backstage for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards, broadcast on May 23, 2021 at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California. She shut the red carpet down in a pink Giambattista Valli couture high-low gown.
8. Saweetie x Matte Collection Launch, 2021Source:Getty
Saweetie attended her kickoff party for the Saweetie x Matte Collection Launch at the Matte Collection Store Phipps Plaza on June 19, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
9. Saweetie at Doja Cat’s ‘Planet Her’ Album Release, 2021Source:Getty
Saweetie attended Doja Cat’s “Planet Her” Album Release Party at Goya Studios on June 24, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. The rapper had her curves on display in a black dress with cutout detailing on the side.
10. Saweetie backstage at the BET Awards, 2021Source:Getty
Saweetie attended the BET Awards 2021 at Microsoft Theater on June 27, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. How amazing does she look in this custom Dolce and Gabbana gown?