Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Amazon’s second biggest shopping event of the year is officially upon us — welcome to Amazon Prime Day, aka Prime Big Day Deals! From Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, the two-day

shopping extravaganza

is set to give shoppers everything they desire. Folks who missed the first sale in July 2023 now have the chance to capitalize on the huge sales. In essence, it’s the perfect time to prepare for the holiday season.

In case you’re new to Amazon Prime Day, we’re here to give you the lay of the land. First, the sale officially kicked off early this morning and is exclusive to Amazon Prime members. There are countless items up for grabs that you may not even realize you need — from innovative tech gadgets to home essentials and everything in between. And, of course, the e-retailer is coming in a major clutch with beauty essentials for folks needing a re-stock or gifting to loved ones — all without pesky shipping costs.

Speaking of beauty, Amazon Prime Day has a wide range of deals spanning body care, hair care, hairstyling, makeup, and skincare lanes. Of course, there are too many goodies to keep track of. However, the Hello Beautiful team is always determined to keep our readers ten steps ahead of the game. That said, we have rounded up some of our favorite items to stock up on. Whether you’re in need of a new leave-in conditioner or simply looking to get your blemishes under control, we’ve got you covered. So, without further ado, here are 14 beauty products worth adding to your Amazon Prime Day shopping list! Flex your fingers and get ready to virtually shop until you drop!

Our editors have independently selected all products. Please note: we may receive an affiliate commission for products and services purchased through our website.

14 Beauty Products You Need To Shop For Amazon Prime Day was originally published on hellobeautiful.com