14 Thick And Juicy Men We’re Thankful For

There’s so much to be grateful for this Thanksgiving. From our health to our loving families, especially considering how tough it’s been over the last two years being sheltered indoors because of the COVID 19 pandemic.

It may seem superficial, but we’re also giving thanks to the eye candy, who kept us smitten all year. That’s right. We’re talking about the studs who tugged at our heartstrings on screen with their incredible performances or the buff athletes who used their sexy manpower to score a few wins throughout the sports season. We love them all and we’d be remiss not to mention how incredible they’ve been in bringing us a bit of holiday cheer.

Here are 14 men that we are thankful for and that will certainly have us salivating at the dinner table this year.

1. Jason Momoa Sorry ladies! Jason Momoa is already taken by “A Different World” star Lisa Bonet, but there’s no harm in looking. The Aquaman actor is absolutely gorgeous with his long flowing tresses and bad boy persona. Momoa had ladies melting through the TV screens back in July during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel where he was asked to make a few daily tasks look more physically appealing as a part of the show’s “Make It Sexy” challenge. It might be too hot for Hello Beautiful, but you can watch it here.

2. Russell Wilson The Seattle Seahawks quarterback is the definition of a DILF, you know the opposite of a MILF. There’s nothing like a man who takes care of his wife and children. We’ve seen the NFL star hold it all the way for his wifey Ciara and their two children over the years and did you peep that lovey-dovey tribute he gave CiCi for her 30th birthday?

3. Tyler Lepley The half Italian half Jamaican actor has become everyone’s crush over the last two years following his sexy debut on Starz’s strip club drama P-Valley in 2019. Lepley plays the role of Diamond on the show – a hunky bouncer who takes no mess at The Pynk. You probably also remember Lepley from his previous roles on OWN’s The Haves and the Have Nots and 90210.

4. Travis Kelce There’s nothing like a man that knows how to work a few balls… footballs we mean. Case in point, look no further than Travis Kelce, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end that looks just as good throwing that thang on the field as he does outside of the arena. The 2014 NFL draft pick is a six-time Pro-bowler and a three-time first-team All-Pro selection star. He holds the NFL record for the most consecutive seasons with 1,000 yards by a tight end as well as the record for most receiving yards in a single season by a tight end. In 2020, the Cleveland, Ohio native won the Superbowl with The Chiefs. Kelce is down with the swirl too! He’s currently dating model Kayla Nicole.

5. Skyh Black The hunky actor was everywhere this year including Tyler Perry’s Sistas on BET and more recently ALLBLK’s “Lace” where he plays the sexy “by any means necessary” character Othello Charles, as described in our exclusive interview. Turns out the Miami native is actually a real-life dancer who has busted a few moves on tour with big stars like Beyoncé, Rihanna, and even Mariah Carey prior to pursuing acting. Black previously told us that he had Debbie Allen to thank for encouraging him to step foot on screen.

6. Michael B. Jordan He can call us “turtle” any day. Michael B. Jordan is a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood. Whether he’s making a sizzling shirtless appearance in films like the Creed trilogy or modeling for brands like Coach, Jordan has sent fans into a heart-eyed tailspin with his charming demeanor and glimmering smile. Not to mention, in 2020, he was named PEOPLE’s Sexiest Man Alive. Jordan has shown this year that the title was rightfully earned. We’ve got to say, Lori Harvey is one lucky girl!

7. Colin Kaepernick The former San Francisco 49er star has been actively championing civil rights since he was removed from the NFL for kneeling during the national anthem in 2016. Kaepernick has been using his voice to speak out against racial injustice and police brutality with the activism work that he propels through his Know Your Rights campaign. The organization strives to advance the liberation and well-being of Black and Brown communities through education, self-empowerment, and mass mobilization to help bring change to the justice system while elevating the next generation of change leaders. What’s hotter than that?

8. 50 Cent The buffed-up rapper has done so much since exploding onto the music scene in 2003 with the release of his debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’. After scoring loads of commercial success from the album’s hit singles including “In da Club” and “P.I.M.P,” the savvy star ventured over into the world of investing, partnering up with Glacéau VitaminWater in 2004 for a minor stake in the company, ABC News reported. Eventually, he even launched his own grape-flavored edition of the beverage. According to Forbes, the Queens native reportedly walked away from the deal with an estimated 100 million after Coca-Cola brought out the company in May 2007.

9. Method Man Method Man could make a grown woman cry with those beefy pecs and stone-cold abs. In recent years, the former Wu-Tang member has become somewhat of a sex symbol, but not by choice. During an interview with Jemele Hill in February, the rap icon explained that he wasn’t trying to thrust himself into the spotlight as a heartthrob.

10. B.O.L.O The male entertainer rose to fame during Season 13 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta where he wowed the ladies with a few steamy lapdances at Cynthia Bailey’s dungeon-themed bachelorette party. Following the NSFTV incident, RHOA’s Kenya Moore stirred rumors alleging Porsha of sleeping with the seemingly “well-endowed” dancer.

11. Rick Ross Bare with us on this one. It’s something about Rick Ross’ confidence and absolute determination for financial freedom and literacy in the Black Community that has us hot and bothered. Ross is looking good these days too, especially after losing a whopping 75 pounds. The Maybach Music rapper’s health journey began after he suffered two back-to-back seizures in 2011. At the time, he weighed 350 lb and maintained a fatty diet filled with red meats, the rapper told Men’s Health in 2019. Now, the star weighs around 200–all thanks to making better diet choices and maintaining a strict workout routine with a few CrossFit exercises.

12. Winston Duke Winston Duke is a pure beefcake. Remember when he made our mouths water following the release of Black Panther in 2018? The “M’Baku” star sent us to heaven and back with his tall, big and bulky physique. Duke has since starred in other Marvel Cinematic Universe films including Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. He also appeared in Jordan Peele’s horror film Us in 2019.

13. Coleman Domingo At 51, Colman Domingo’s thang is certainly still “thangin!” The Philadelphia native is best known for his roles in films like Ava DuVernay’s Selma (2014), Barry Jenkins’ If Beale Street Could Talk (2019), George C. Wolfe’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. Did you know that the Hollywood heartthrob was a former Broadway actor too?