As we head into game 5 of the 2024 NBA Finals, there are 3 Wizards who can be added to the lists of ex Washington Wizards players champions. The Boston Celtics vs The Dallas Mavericks, means Daniel Gafford, Markieff Morris, or Kristaps Porzingis could be could be crowned very soon!

Last year we said congrats to the Denver Nuggets as they were the 2023 NBA World Champions! Which meant a congratulations not only for the team leaders; Finals MVP Nikola Jokic but also for; Jeff Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Thomas Bryant and Ish Smith. All 4 of these NBA champs joined the list of NBA players who played for the Wizards while the team was struggling then leave to almost immediately win the championship in a new city and different jersey.

It has become a trend for the Wizards to see players find more success somewhere else after their time in DC. NBC Sports Washington’s Chase Hughes notes that “In fact, [the 2020 Lakers Championship] was the fourth straight year the NBA champion had at least one former Wizards player in the fold. And during that four-year span, no other NBA team has had more former players win rings than the Wizards”.

The 2022-2023 Nuggets brought the 1st championship to Denver, Colorado since the team started 47 years ago. Jeff Green, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Thomas Bryant and Ish Smith are now Wiz kids continuing this streak. Take a look at the list of ex-Wizards and their Larry O’Brien Championship Trophies below…

15 Ex-Wizards Players Who Left DC and Then Won Championships was originally published on woldcnews.com