15 Halloween Costume No-No’s We Suggest Avoiding

Happy Halloween season to those who celebrate!
This year we’re entering a spooky season unlike anything you may have seen before. In theory, this Halloween will be the most woke one yet — costumes are being protested, even banned in some cases, with respect and decency surprisingly being favored over shock value.
The stress of dressing up how you want while also doing your best not to offend would make some decide to just stay in — here’s some Netflix horror movie suggestions if you go that route. We went along and crafted up a quick set of costume guidelines for the many out there who already have a few parties lined up to attend. However, we’re flipping the script by letting you know what not to wear so that you’ll have an easier time coming up with something creative versus being crass or even worse…corny!
It’s easy to see how many would find it upsetting to mock serial killers and the real-life murders they’ve committed, but you’ve also got some costumes that’ve honestly just been ran into the ground year after year. Let’s be honest: how many times have you seen the bunny ears look paired with lingerie or effortless street attire?! There’s also the handful that were once staples of the season that’ve now been discontinued due to the current cultural climate — au revoir, Pepé Le Pew! We definitely understand the need for a little help at the end of the day, so we’re here to help you steer clear of the costume no-no’s in order to avoid making an apology in the morning. You’re welcome in advance!
Take a look at 15 Halloween costumes we don’t suggest anyone dress up as this season. Whether offensive or just played-out, take our advice and do yourself some justice by not playing yourself:
1. Jeffrey DahmerSource:Getty
Whether channeling the real Dahmer or Evan Peters’ chillingly-accurate portrayal of him in the current Netflix record-breaking series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, leave the real-life serial killer steez to a zero minimum.
2. “COVID-19”Source:Getty
We don’t need any reminders of that two-year period we just got through! Also, it’s offensive to the people who actually died or lost someone to the virus.
3. A ‘Squid Game’ Guard Without Cutting Out Eyes To See!Source:Getty
Be on-trend, but be smart too!
4. Any Race/Ethnicity That Isn’t Your OwnSource:Getty
Never been a good choice. NEVER will be.
5. Osama Bin Laden Or Any Other TerroristSource:Getty
Even portraying a dead terrorist is uncomfortable to say the least. Let’s… not.
6. Intentionally Transphobic AttireSource:www.anytimecostumes.com
We’re living in a new generation where intolerance when it comes to gender and/or sexuality will simply not be permitted. Get with it!
7. Any And All “Ears-Only” CostumesSource:Getty
Come on — do something else! *T-Pain voice*
8. Sexualized Version Of A CartoonSource:Getty
You don’t find it even a bit weird for adults to be sexualizing a children’s cartoon? Oh, ok….
9. Straightjackets or Anything Alluding To Mental HealthSource:Getty
Let’s be a little more sensitive when it comes to mental health struggles.
10. Anything That Makes Light Of Abortion LawsSource:Getty
Keep in mind, even costumes themed around Hulu’s hit series The Handmaid’s Tale fall into this category.
11. Dead Celebrities In Zombie FormSource:Getty
Shave your head and go as 2Pac. Swoop some hair over your eye and go as Aaliyah. However, do not pull up to the function as Biggie, Nipsey or any other of our fallen heroes with decaying flesh or wounds that signify how they died. Zero respect!
12. The Sexy “[Insert Regular Day Job Here]”Source:Getty
Ladies, you look good but this is just too played out.
13. Controversial Public Figures
Kanye, Trump, Putin, Alex Jones, Bill Cosby, R. Kel— well, you get it! No need to dress up as the disgraced.
14. Anything In Relation to the Russo-Ukrainian WarSource:Getty
Matters that are very serious to world history shouldn’t be made into a tongue-in-cheek costume for the sake of amusement. People are still losing their lives overseas.
15. The “I’m Dressed As Myself” HiveSource:Getty
We’d rather you just admit you couldn’t afford a costume or stay home for that matter. Don’t be the buzzkill.