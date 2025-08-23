Listen Live
Sports

15 Stunning Photos of Tennis Star Sachia Vickery: Buzzing Over Her OnlyFans & $1,000 Dating Rule

Published on August 23, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

TENNIS: AUG 05 National Bank Open

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Sachia Vickery Serves Up a New Game Plan for Dating

Professional tennis player Sachia Vickery is making headlines off the court with her bold approach to modern romance. The 29-year-old athlete has taken an unconventional stance on dating, announcing she’s done accepting dates “for free due to the behavior of men.”

Vickery’s game-changing move? A $1,000 pre-date deposit requirement. “I’m not wasting my time anymore,” she declared. “If someone wants to take me out, they need to show they’re serious about it. Actions speak louder than words.”

Related Stories

This boundary-setting approach extends beyond dating into her business ventures, including her OnlyFans account, where she maintains control over her personal brand and income streams. Her strategy reflects a growing trend among athletes and celebrities who are redefining traditional relationship dynamics while building financial independence.

The community response has been mixed yet telling. Some applaud her for valuing her time and setting clear standards, viewing it as empowerment in action. Others question whether monetary requirements can foster genuine connections.

Vickery’s move highlights broader conversations happening within our community about self-worth, respect, and the intersection of personal relationships with financial boundaries. As more public figures take control of their narratives and earning potential, we’re witnessing a cultural shift toward prioritizing authentic connections over convenience.

 

Whether you agree with her methods or not, Vickery is sparking important conversations about modern dating expectations and the value we place on our time and energy in relationships.

15 Stunning Photos of Tennis Star Sachia Vickery: Buzzing Over Her OnlyFans & $1,000 Dating Rule  was originally published on kysdc.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

12.

13.

14.

15.

More from Magic 95.5 FM
Trending
10 Items
Entertainment

Meet Bronny James’ Girlfriend, Parker Whitfield

Politics

5 Things You Didn’t Know About Texas State Rep. Nicole Collier

Kid Cudi stars in A MAN NAMED SCOTT
Entertainment

From The Stage to the Witness Stand—Kid Cudi Talks Diddy Trial.

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-GEE
Local

Former Ohio State President Gordon Gee Returns as Advisor

Style & Fashion

Naomi Osaka Is Serving On And Off The Court – And Her NYC Looks Prove It

Entertainment

Gary’s Tea: Sharon Stone Says She Once Went on a Date with Nelly

Civil Rights & Social Justice

Who Is Brave Enough To Stand With Texas State Rep. Nicole Collier?

Entertainment

College Basketball Star Deng Mayar, 22, Passes Away in Drowning Incident

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close