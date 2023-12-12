16 Christmas Songs That Don’t Mention The Word Christmas

Did you ever know that some Christmas songs don’t actually say the word “Christmas” in them.

Instead, they talk about things like winter, snow, or being together with loved ones during the holiday season.

These songs still make us feel happy and festive, even without using the word “Christmas.”

Some examples of these songs include “Jingle Bells,” “Let It Snow,” and “Winter Wonderland.”

They remind us of the fun and joy that comes with the holiday season, even if they don’t say the word “Christmas” directly.

So, when you listen to these songs, remember that they are still about the holiday season, even if they don’t say the word “Christmas” out loud!

Take a look at our list of 16 Christmas Songs That Don’t Mention Christmas below!