Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

It’s nothing like sharing music with your best friends. When the new tape or CD out, you and your best friends get together and listen to your favorite artists while you and the homies are kicking it, playing the Playstation 5, or driving around passing the time. It’s even better when the artists you are vibing to are close or best friends as well. You and the homie can trade bars exactly like your favorite duo.

Artists like Method Man and Redman‘s friendship has stood 20-plus years. It was evident that the two are closer as ever during the Verzuz Battle in May 2021. Rappers A$AP Rocky and Tyler The Creator started on the wrong foot but are now homies. While their careers have gone in different directions, Lil Bibby and G Herbo (then Lil Herb) grew up in the same hood in Chicago and created classics with each other well before their mainstream success.

Some artists might not be “best friends” but their music together is phenomenal. While some, we wish would be friends again because we need those timeless classics again.

Check out a list of rappers and their bestie. Let us know who we missed!

RELATED: Saweetie And Doja Cat Are The Best Friends We Didn’t Know We Needed

RELATED: Method Man & Redman Killed Some VERZUZ Viewer’s High With Russell Simmons FaceTime Call

17 Rapper Who Are Best Friends was originally published on hot963.com