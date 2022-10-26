HomeArts & Entertainment

20 Memorable Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Source: Getty / Getty


The jack o’ lanterns are on display. The candy aisles are sold out, and heavy fog creates a mystifying scene over fallen leaves. It can only mean one thing, our favorite spooky holiday is here. Halloween has arrived and we’re anticipating some fun celebrity Halloween costumes to follow.

Each year, celebrities bring their A-game to the fun holiday — going all out on their costumes. From Heidi Klum, who throws the most anticipated Halloween party of the year, to wondering who will dress like who, we’re totally invested in celebrity Halloween costumes. And so are they. Its become ever so popular for celebs to dress up like their favorite celeb, icon, or personality.

In a 2018 interview with TheHollywoodReporter, the queen of Halloween, Heidi Klum, revealed why she loves the holiday so much. “When I moved to America, I immediately fell in love with Halloween and the spookiness of it. All that was missing was a fantastic party. It felt like a real opportunity for me,” she said.

So let’s take a trip down memory lane and revisit some of our favorite celebrity Halloween costumes and moments!

20 Memorable Celebrity Halloween Costumes  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Rihanna

Rihanna Source:Getty

LONDON, ENGLAND – OCTOBER 31: Rihanna seen leaving Annabels Halloween Party in Mayfair on October 31, 2018 in London, England. 

2. Matt Lauer and Al Roker

Matt Lauer and Al Roker Source:Getty

Matt Lauer and Al Roker dress in costume to celebrate Halloween on the NBC’s Today Show in Rockefeller Center, New York City

3. Al Roker

Al Roker Source:Getty

Al Roker as The Weeknd

4. Tamron Hall

Tamron Hall Source:Getty

Tamron Hall as Pretty Woman during NBC’s ‘Today’ Halloween at Rockefeller Plaza on October 31, 2016 in New York City. 

5. Kim and Kanye

Kim and Kanye Source:Getty

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West arrive at Kim Kardashian’s Halloween party at LIV nightclub at Fontainebleau Miami on October 31, 2012 in Miami Beach, Florida. 

6. Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian Source:Getty

Kim Kardashian attends Casamigos Halloween Party on October 27, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

7. Offset

Offset Source:Getty

Rapper Offset arrives at The Haunting Of Hopewell Hosted By Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert, Lori Harvey And Lala Anthony on October 31, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

8. Cardi B

Cardi B Source:Getty

Rapper, songwriter, actress and TV personality Cardi B performs at “Demon Dome” opening celebration on Halloween at KAOS Dayclub & Nightclub on November 01, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

9. Cardi B

Cardi B Source:Getty

Cardi B attends Fabolous’ Halloween Party at Harbor New York City on October 31, 2021 in New York City.

10. Heidi Klum

Heidi Klum Source:Getty

Heidi Klum attends her 20th Annual Halloween Party presented by Amazon Prime Video and SVEDKA Vodka at Cathédrale New York on October 31, 2019 in New York City.

11. La La

La La Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 31: La La Anthony attends DeLeon Tequila & D’usse Mix Up Halloween At Costume Couture With Lenny S. & LaLa Anthony At TAO Downtown at TAO Downtown on October 31, 2017 in New York City. 

12. Ciara

Ciara Source:Getty

Recording artist Ciara arrives to celebrate her birthday at Haze Nightclub at the Aria Resort & Casino at CityCenter on October 29, 2010 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

13. Rihanna

Rihanna Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 31: Singer Rihanna is seen on October 31, 2014 in New York City. 

14. Sevyn Streeter

Sevyn Streeter Source:Getty

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 29: Sevyn Streeter attends Ciroc Kicks Off Halloween with Lenny S. & Kelly Rowland’s Costume Couture at Poppy on October 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 

15. Lenny S

Lenny S Source:Getty

Lenny S. attends Ciroc Kicks Off Halloween with Lenny S. & Kelly Rowland’s Costume Couture at Poppy on October 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 

16. ABC’s “The Chew” – Season Five

ABC's "The Chew" - Season Five Source:Getty

THE CHEW – “The Chew” celebrates Halloween on Friday, October 30, 2015. “The Chew” airs MONDAY – FRIDAY (1-2pm, ET) on the Walt Disney Television via Getty Images Television Network.

17. Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland Source:Getty

Kelly Rowland attends Ciroc Kicks Off Halloween with Lenny S. & Kelly Rowland’s Costume Couture at Poppy on October 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 

18. La La

La La Source:Getty

 Lala Anthony attends The Haunting Of Hopewell on October 31, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

19. Teyana Taylor and Lori Harvey

Teyana Taylor and Lori Harvey Source:Getty

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 31: Teyana Taylor and Lori Harvey attend The Haunting Of Hopewell on October 31, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. 

20. Ciara

Ciara Source:Getty

NEW YORK, NY – OCTOBER 30: Singer, dancer Ciara attends as BACARDI presents Liberate Your Spirits With Ciara For Halloween on October 30, 2018 in New York City.

Close