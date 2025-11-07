2026 Grammy Nominations We Care About

The 2026 Grammy nominations have been announced and our favorite Black entertainers are at the forefront of nods. Artists like Kendrick Lamar, Leon Thomas, SZA and the film Sinners are nominated in multiple categories.

Kendrick Lamar topped the nominations list with a whopping nine nods across the nights biggest categories, including “Record of the Year,” “Album of the Year” and “Best Rap Album.” Even the movie “Sinners” scored nominations for its cultural impact. The competition is stiff in the “Best R&B Song” with Chris Brown, Kehlani and Summer Walker vying for the coveted Grammy gold. Doechii is another standout.

Singer and songwriter Leon Thomas was nominated in the “Best New Artist” category. True fans know how long he’s been working behind the scenes and is finally getting his flowers thanks to his popular song “Mutt.”

The Clipse also scored well-deserved nominations in multiple categories proving real hip-hop still exists. Cardi B and Glorilla are representing for the women in the hip-hop arena.

Keep scrolling for this year’s nominees.

1. Record of the Year Source:Getty “DtMF” – Bad Bunny

“Manchild” – Sabrina Carpenter

“Anxiety” – Doechii

“Wildflower” – Billie Eilish

“Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga

“Luther” – Kendrick Lamar With SZA

“The Subway” – Chappell Roan

“APT.” – Rosé, Bruno Mars 2. Best R&B Performance Source:Getty “Yukon” – Justin Bieber

“It Depends” – Chris Brown Featuring Bryson Tiller

“Folded” – Kehlani

“Mutt (Live From NPR’s Tiny Desk)” – Leon Thomas

“Heart of a Woman” – Summer Walker 3. Album of the Year Source:Getty Debí Tirar Más Fotos – Bad Bunny

Swag – Justin Bieber

Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter

Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

Mayhem – Lady Gaga

GNX – Kendrick Lamar

Mutt – Leon Thomas

Chromakopia – Tyler, the Creator 4. Song of the Year Source:Getty “Abracadabra” – Lady Gaga, Henry Walter & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

“Anxiety” – Jaylah Hickmon, songwriter (Doechii)

“APT.” – Amy Allen, Christopher Brody Brown, Rogét Chahayed, Omer Fedi, Philip Lawrence, Bruno Mars, Chae Young Park, Theron Thomas & Henry Walter, songwriters (Rosé, Bruno Mars)

“DtMF” – Marco Daniel Borrero, Scott Dittrich, Benjamin Falik, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, Hugo René Sención Sanabria, Tyler Thomas Spry & Roberto José Rosado Torres, songwriters (Bad Bunny)

“Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”]” – EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami)

“Luther” – Jack Antonoff, Roshwita Larisha Bacha, Matthew Bernard, Scott Bridgeway, Sam Dew, Ink, Kendrick Lamar, Solána Rowe, Mark Anthony Spears & Kamasi Washington, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar With SZA)

“Manchild” – Amy Allen, Jack Antonoff & Sabrina Carpenter, songwriters (Sabrina Carpenter)

“Wildflower” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish) 5. Best New Artist Source:Getty Olivia Dean

Katseye

The Marias

Addison Rae

Sombr

Leon Thomas

Alex Warren

Lola Young 6. Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Source:Getty “Defying Gravity” – Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande

“Golden [From “KPop Demon Hunters”]” – HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami

“Gabriela” – Katseye

“APT.” – Rosé, Bruno Mars

“30 for 30” – SZA With Kendrick Lamar 7. Best Pop Vocal Album Source:Getty Swag – Justin Bieber

Man’s Best Friend – Sabrina Carpenter

Something Beautiful – Miley Cyrus

Mayhem – Lady Gaga

I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy (Part 2) – Teddy Swims 8. Best Alternative Music Album Source:Getty Sable, Fable – Bon Iver

Songs of a Lost World – The Cure

Don’t Tap the Glass – Tyler, the Creator

Moisturizer – Wet Leg

Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party – Hayley Williams 9. Best Traditional R&B Performance Source:Getty “Here We Are” — Durand Bernarr

“Uptown” — Lalah Hathaway

“Love You Too” — Ledisi

“Crybaby” — SZA

“Vibes Don’t Lie” — Leon Thomas 10. Best R&B Song Source:Getty “Folded” — Darius Dixson, Andre Harris, Kehlani Parrish, Donovan Knight, Don Mills, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Dawit Kamal Wilson, songwriters (Kehlani)

“Heart of a Woman” — David Bishop & Summer Walker, songwriters (Summer Walker)

“It Depends” — Nico Baran, Chris Brown, Ant Clemons, Ephrem Lopez Jr., Ryan Press, Bryson Tiller, Elliott Trent & Dewain Whitmore Jr., songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring

Bryson Tiller)

“Overqualified” — James John Abrahart Jr & Durand Bernarr, songwriters (Durand Bernarr)

“Yes It Is” — Jariuce Banks, Lazaro Andres Camejo, Mike Hector, Peter Lee Johnson, Rodney Jones Jr., Ali Prawl & Leon Thomas, songwriters (Leon Thomas) 11. Best Rap Album Source:Getty Let God Sort Em Out – Clipse, Pusha T & Malice

Glorious – GloRilla

God Does Like Ugly – JID

GNX – Kendrick Lamar

Chromakopia – Tyler, the Creator 12. Best Gospel Album Source:Getty Sunny Days — Yolanda Adams

Tasha — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Live Breathe Fight — Tamela Mann

Only On The Road (Live) — Tye Tribbett

Heart Of Mine — Darrel Walls, PJ Morton 13. Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media Source:Getty A Complete Unknown – Timothée Chalamet

F1 The Album – Various Artists

Kpop Demon Hunters – Various Artists

Sinners – Various Artists

Wicked – Various Artists 14. Best Score Soundtrack For Visual Media (Includes Film and Television) Source:Getty How to Train Your Dragon – John Powell, composer

Severance: Season 2 – Theodore Shapiro, composer

Sinners – Ludwig Göransson, composer

Wicked – John Powell & Stephen Schwartz, composers

The Wild Robot – Kris Bowers, composer 15. Best Song Written for Visual Media Source:Getty “As Alive as You Need Me to Be” [From “Tron: Ares”] — Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, songwriters (Nine Inch Nails)

“Golden” [From “KPop Demon Hunters”] — EJAE & Mark Sonnenblick, songwriters (HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami)

“I Lied to You” [From “Sinners”] — Ludwig Göransson & Raphael Saadiq, songwriters

(Miles Caton)

“Never Too Late” [From “Elton John: Never Too Late”] — Brandi Carlile, Elton John, Bernie Taupin & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Elton John, Brandi Carlile)

“Pale, Pale Moon” [From “Sinners”] — Ludwig Göransson & Brittany Howard, songwriters (Jayme Lawson)

“Sinners” [From “Sinners”] — Leonard Denisenko, Rodarius Green, Travis

Harrington, Tarkan Kozluklu, Kyris Mingo & Darius Povilinus, songwriters (Rod Wave) 16. Best Music Video Source:Getty “Young Lion” — Sade

Sophie Muller, video director; Sade & Aaron Taylor Dean, video producers

“Manchild” — Sabrina Carpenter

Vania Heymann & Gal Muggia, video directors; Aiden Magarian, Nathan Scherrer & Natan Schottenfels, video producers

“So Be It” — Clipse

Producer Hannan Hussain, video director; Daniel Order, video

“Anxiety” — Doechii

James Mackel, video director; Pablo Feldman, Jolene Mendes & Sophia Sabella, video producers

“Love” — OK Go

Aaron Duffy, Miguel Espada & Damian Kulash Jr., video directors; Petra Ahmann, video producer