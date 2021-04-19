Gone are the days of hoping and praying that melanin-rich skin types can find the beauty essentials they need. Thanks to Black-owned beauty brands, we now have the opportunity to shop with confidence as we seek to fill our collections with our must-haves — all by catering to our wants and needs.
Not to mention, every coin we spend on Black businesses goes a long way on helping our fellow creatives elevate their brands and give back to our communities. Plus, the exposure also comes in handy to give these brands the boost they need to become go-to staples in the beauty circuit.
If you have lip scrubs on the brain to help slough away dead skin on your pout, soaps to cleanse your body, or simply need to exfoliate your skin from head-to-toe, Black-owned beauty brands are ready to cover all of the bases.
If you’re ready to sprinkle some more magic into your beauty collection with the latest and greatest from our Black creatives, you’re in luck. Grab your credit card and get ready to shop our five favorite beauty must-haves in the body care, skincare, and haircare lanes.
5 Black-Owned Beauty Products You Need To Add To Your Collection was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Itiba Beauty CARIB LIME BODY SOAPSource:Itiba Beauty
Give your skin and senses the taste of the tropics with the Itiba Beauty CARIB LIME BODY SOAP ($10.00, Itababeauty.com). This luxurious soap boasts the exotic scent of Caribbean lime, lemongrass & citrus essences. Its also made with lime essential oil and French green clay that are blended with 100% plant oils and natural colorants to cleanse skin without stripping oils.
2. Alikay Naturals Honey and Sage Deep ConditionerSource:Alikay Naturals
Keeping your strands —whether relaxed or natural— moisturized is an absolute must. And the Alikay Naturals Honey and Sage Deep Conditioner ($16.99, Alikaynaturals.com) makes the process oh-so-easy. Made with honey and sage, this offering pulls moisture from the air into your hair and locks it into each strand to help give your mane the level of hydration that it needs.
3. Glow By Daye Purple Deep Conditioning CapSource:Glow By Daye
If you love to go the extra mile with deep conditioning in your routine, there is one tool you need to get the job done: a deep conditioning cap. And one of the very best in the Black-beauty circuit is the Glow By Daye Purple Deep Conditioning Cap ($39.96, Glowbydaye.com). Instead of having to stay put under a dryer, this pick makes it easy for you to utilize heat without the fuss. Plus, it’s made with a soft microfiber cotton that’s gentle on your mane.
4. Organic Bath Co. Java Jolt Organic Sugar & Coffee ScrubSource:Organic Bath Co.
Say goodbye to rough and dull-looking skin! The Organic Bath Co. Java Jolt Organic Sugar & Coffee Scrub ($27.00, Organicbath.co) works to remove dead skin from its surface to reveal smooth and radiant skin after every shower. Made with fair trade certified sugar and coffee along with almond, apricot and sunflower oils, this brand is all about using the freshest ingredients to give your skin the TLC that it needs.
5. Dosso beauty Hazelnut Lip ScrubSource:Dosso Beauty
There’s almost nothing worse than a dry and chapped-looking pout. While a lip balm does come in handy to provide moisture, the Dosso beauty Hazelnut Lip Scrub ($5.00, Dossobeauty.com) help to exfoliate dead skin from your lips. As a result, you’ll have soft and kissable lips with every use.