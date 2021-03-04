5 Black-Owned Beauty Products You Need To Cop For Spring

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Another day, another lineup ofto put on your radar. As we transition into Spring, your makeup, hair and skin needs will change, which means you need a whole new bundle of Black-owned beauty products to match your melanin.

You’ve been rocking with us for a while now, so you know we’re always highlighting Black beauty brands we trust. While being a Black-owned brand is the prerequisite, it can’t be undervalued how these brands cater to the needs of melanated skin — which is the ultimate plus.

Not to mention, support goes a long way when it’s done on a consistent basis. Our coins can help these brands continue to create products that are near and dear to our hearts, while helping them break down barriers in the beauty world.

So, if you want to maintain your radiant glow with a nourishing face and body scrub, smooth away knots and tangles from your mane, or simply lock down a multifunctional makeup essential, Black-owned brands will rise to the occasion and satisfy your needs.

In an effort to keep you ahead of the beauty game, we’ve compiled five must-have products that will cover all fronts. Grab your credit card, get a secure internet connection and prepare to shop this week’s best in haircare, skincare, body care, makeup and more.

