Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

There’s nothing better than having a well-stocked collection of Black beauty products in your possession. There are a plethora of beauty essentials on the market, Black creatives always put in the extra work to create products that suit or wants and needs. Not to mention, these brands make it point to give back to our communities and help to elevate the beauty space.

With that in mind, supporting Black-owned beauty brands is a necessity. We have the power to use our coins to help these businesses take their brands to the next level while also showing our support.

So, if you’re on the hunt for a highly-pigmented eyeshadow palette, a cleaning oil balm for your makeup removal routine, or simply searching for a sunscreen formulated to suit melanin-rich skin, Black beauty brands won’t disappoint.

Now, it’s the time you’ve been waiting for. Get ready to shop five buzz worthy beauty essentials that will surely get your beauty game in order. Secure a Wi-Fi connection and grab your credit so you can shop this week’s must-haves in the makeup, haircare, skincare, and body care lanes.

5 Black-Owned Beauty Products You Simply Need To Shop was originally published on hellobeautiful.com