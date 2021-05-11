5 Summer Trends You Should add to Your Wardrobe was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Mule Heels Source:Pretty Little Thing I distinctly remember my mother and grandmother rocking mules faithfully. As a child, I labeled them as a grown lady shoe that I had no business wearing. Since I no longer think as a fashion novice, I want at least three pairs. I thought I would never say this but…. between you and I, I think I am kind of falling for the kitten heel mules as well – shhhhh! Mules make sense. They are a comfortable shoe that you can slide right into without all the fuss. They pair well with jeans, dresses, shorts, skirts…. everything! Visit any one of your favorite shoe stores, and I guarantee they will have some mules that fit your style.

2. Matching Sets Sets are here to stay! The 90’s trend has made its way to the future, and I can’t get enough of it! A matching short suit set is perfect for that lunch date or happy hour meetup with your girls. It is a powerful fashion look that screams “ready for the world”. I understand that some states have disrespectful summers where the heat is unbearable, so a jacket may be too much. And if this is the case in your state, make it a monochromatic look so that you can lose the jacket and still have a matching set. Or try a crop top with matching biker shorts. Either way, get a set!

3. Prints/Patterns Source:Fe Noel This summer, patterns and prints are where it is at. Now don’t get rid of your all-black ensembles, just add some spice to it. There is nothing more beautiful than colorful patterns and prints draped on melanin skin. So live out loud this summer in an eye-catching pattern/print. Throw some yellows, pinks, blues, greens, and purples in the mix for a fun look.

4. Sneakers and Dresses Sometimes we want to mix cute with comfortable, and this summer that is exactly what we will do! Do not forgo your favorite dress because you do not feel like wearing heels with it. Put that dress on and pair it with your favorite tennis shoes! This look will be in heavy rotation for me this summer. It allows me to still feel feminine while preserving my feet. All white sneakers will pair well with most dresses; however, if you want to play around with color – grab some neon-colored sneaks and match them with a loud colored dress. It will go perfectly with the summer vibes!