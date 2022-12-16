5 Throwback Songs That Made a Comeback on TikTok 2022

Nia Noelle’s media career has spanned two decades, beginning as a Media TV Spokesperson at Norman High School, to her formal training at The William Fulbright School of Arts in Broadcasting Journalism at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, Arkansas, doing TV and radio, to her professional career. This professional career has taken her to Fayetteville, North Carolina, Huntsville, Alabama, and finally to her home state, Columbus, Ohio Nia Noelle came to Columbus as midday host for Power 107.5 and stayed on the airways for 8 years before moving over to Magic 95.5 where she hosted on middays for several years. Nia can now be heard every Saturday 12-5pm. Nia serves as the Program Director for Fashion Week Columbus, she also enjoys volunteering at many organizations around town including Dress for Success. Nia can be seen around town hosting various events and enjoying the 614 because she always “has her stiletto out the door!”

The power of social media is undeniable, especially in the music industry. It’s no secret Gen Z and TikTok are responsible for a lot of songs going viral with dances and challenges.

In fact, record labels are more attracted to artists that have the the appeal of the viral TikTok sound. There have been several throwback songs that have resurfaced and made a significant comeback on the charts decades later! As we wrap up 2022 we are highlighting 5 Throwback songs that made a comeback on TikTok in 2022!

