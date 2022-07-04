5 Times Malia Obama Gave Us Black Girl Magic

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Malia Obama is the epitome of style and grace. As the eldest daughter of former President Barack Obama and our favorite First Lady Michelle Obama, Malia has always excused Black Girl Magic and it’s been such an honor watching her grow into a beautiful young woman!

From the first time we met the beauty in 2008 until now, Malia has always been a delight, giving us fashion, hair and overall style goals. And today as she celebrates her birthday, we can’t help but to look back on all of the times the former First Daughter gave us Black Girl Magic. Check it out below!

