5 Times Niecy Nash Served Those Curves On A Platter

Niecy Nash makes her 51 years on earth look like 25. The youthful comedian, TV host and Emmy-award winning actress has proven that you can live your best life at any age. Beyond her talents on screen, she shows us the importance of living an authentic life. Just last year at the age of 50, Niecy followed her heart, and married her friend Jessica Betts.
As of late, Niecy has taken on roles that speak to the racial tension in today’s climate. In the historical film Selma, she played civil rights activist Richie Jean Jackson. She also played Delores Wise, mother of Korey Wise from the Exonerated Five, in the Ava DuVernay’ miniseries When They See Us. Through both her online presence and acting gigs, we are able to see a side of Niecy that is advocating for change.
When it comes to having body-body-ody, Niecy is in a league of her own. The naturally curvaceous Claws actress has a shape that is to die for and she is not afraid to put her voluptuous figure on display. I mean, why should she be? She proves that her curves were made for ball gowns and the red carpet. In honor of Niecy’s 51st birthday, we’re counting down 5 times she served us body goals on a platter.
1. NIECY NASH AT THE 71ST EMMY AWARDS, 2019Source:Getty
Niecy Nash attended the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.
This pink sequin Christian Siriano gown hugged her in all the right places. The floor-length, low-cut dress was accessorized with a matching head wrap, which gave her a modern-day vintage look.
Of all Niecy’s red carpet appearances, this look is my favorite! There’s something so timeless and elegant about this ensemble.
2. NIECY NASH AT THE 25TH ANNUAL CRITICS’ CHOICE AWARDS, 2020Source:Getty
Right before the pandemic hit, Niecy Nash attended the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on January 12, 2020.
She matched the blue carpet in a blue and green sequin Tadashi Shoji Resort 2020 gown. The off-the shoulder dress featured a flattering silhouette with a thigh-high slit.
3. NIECY NASH AT THE LIFETIME SPECIAL SCREENING OF “STOLEN BY MY MOTHER, THE KAMIYAH MOBLEY STORY”, 2020Source:Getty
Niecy Nash attended the Lifetime special screening: Robin Roberts Presents “Stolen By My Mother, The Kamiyah Mobley Story”on January 13, 2020 in New York City. In the Lifetime movie, Niecy plays Gloria Williams, a mother who steals a baby from a hospital and raises her as her own.
Niecy showed off her curves in a black Nash was clad in a black velvet jumpsuit with a plunging neckline. She accessorized with long, dangling earrings.
4. NIECY NASH AT THE 13TH ANNUAL ESSENCE BLACK WOMEN IN HOLLYWOOD AWARDS LUNCHEON, 2020Source:Getty
Niecy Nash attended the 13th Annual Essence Black Women In Hollywood Awards Luncheon at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on February 06, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California.
She looked completely radiant in a peach, Grecian-style single shoulder dress that featured a thigh-high slit. Her waist-length braids were accessorized with gold hair jewelry.
5. NIECY NASH AT THE GLAMOR WOMEN OF THE YEAR AWARD, 2019Source:Getty
Niecy Nash attended the Glamour Women Of The Year Awards at Alice Tully Hall on November 11, 2019 in New York City.
If you’ve ever wanted to know what a modern-day version of Jessica Rabbit would look like, enter Niecy Nash in this wine red velvet dress by Redemption. This look was made for the award-winning actress.