Happy Birthday to the style maven, Regina King! Today (January 15) the Academy Award winner turns 51 years old, and when she’s not blowing us away in projects like Watchmen and The Harder They Fall, she’s busy turning heads with her effortless style.

Whether it’s the Oscar’s red carpet where she stole the show in a gorgeous all-white Oscar de la Renta gown, or if it’s the premiere of her film One Night In Miami when she dazzled us all in a custom Louis Vuitton dress, or at the amFAR Cannes event where she left us all speechless in a stunning Schiaparelli black and white ball-gown, Regina King is sure to give us a slay, and she’s sure to do it effortlessly.

While we’re celebrating this beauty’s 51st birthday today, let’s revisit five times that Regina King was our style goals and gave us an effortless slay.

5 Times Regina King Gave Us An Effortless Slay was originally published on hellobeautiful.com