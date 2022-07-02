Today, the beauty is celebrating her birthday and we’re sure she’s somewhere looking fabulous and as gorgeous as ever with a fashionable look that we’ll be adding to our summer wardrobe! But in the meantime, let’s celebrate this true style chameleon and her special day and look back at 5 times Saweetie was our fashion muse!

1. All Black Everything Source:Getty Earlier this year the rapper was spotted at an event rocking this sexy cut out black gown. The curve hugging look fit the beauty like a glove as she wore her blond locks in an up ‘do that framed both sides of her gorgeous face.

2. Barely There Source:Getty Also this year the rapper attended the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party donning this super sexy black cut out gown. The dress featured a deep v neckline and a thigh high slit to show off her toned legs and killer abs.

3. A Look That Made Us Green With Envy Source:Getty In April, Saweetie attended an event wearing this sparkly green dress that was everything. The dress featured side cut outs and dramatic shoulders in a look that she rocked to perfection.

4. Grammys Goddess Source:Getty Also in April, the beauty gave us style goals at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards wearing this elegant black high low baby doll gown that was everything.