5 White Boots You Should Introduce To Your Wardrobe This Fall

Fashion says white should disappear from your closet after September. Style says wear what feels right to you. Although most people stray from winter whites, I love to go against the grain an incorporate a few key pieces that will make a major statement.
Finding the right boots for the fall and winter seasons is a task in itself. You have to find a wide range of boots that will speak to the many holiday celebrations over the yonder. Knee-high boots, ankle boots, and casual boots are a necessity, and white is always an interesting option. Since it’s time to trade our open toe stilettos in for a diverse set of closed-toe shoes, we might as well get you prepped with some fancy foot wear options.
If you’ve been entertaining the thoughts of winter whites, then you’ve come to the right place. Check out 5 white boots you’ll want to introduce to your wardrobe this fall.
1. Vince Camuto Armonda Boots, $229.00
Every girl needs a good paid of slouch boots in her closet. Get fall ready with these white Vince Camuto almond toe knee-high stiletto boots. Whether you’re pairing them with a jeans or a dress. these bad boys are sure to elevate your entire look. The vintage-style shoes give you a taste of the 80’s with all the swag of 2021.
2. Nine West Tonight Dress Booties, $139.00
Ankle boots never looked this good. Nine West’s Tonight Dress Booties will turn heads like none other. I particularly love the sculpted lucite heels that graduates your ensemble from cute to ultra chic.
3. Schutz Maryana Boots, $239.00
The best part of Schutz’s Maryana boots are the sexily sculpted flare heels. It gives a pair simple of knee-high boots a classic, modern upgrade. For some outfit inspiration, I’d pair these boots with white jeans, a white blouse, and accessorize the look with a color that matches the heels.
4. Steve Madden Thorpa-P White Boots, $129.95
Casual foot wear is a must have during the fall and winter seasons. Who says you can’t have style and comfort? Steve Madden got the memo when they designed the Thorpa-P white boots. What makes these ankle boots interesting is the strapped micro ankle pack that is supported by an extra-chunky sole. If you’re not into the patch, it can be removed.
5. ASOS Wide Fit Carla Chunky Flat Boots, $57.00
As we continue to ride the comfort train, let’s get into the Wide Fit Carla Chunky Flat Boots sold by ASOS. We’ve seen flat, knee-high boots, but none like these. The chunky, round-toe, pull on boots offer such a fun, casual, stylish look. Because they’re so affordably priced, you can stock up on the other colors offered by the brand.