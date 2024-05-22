50 Cent Sells Diddy Documentary To Netflix Following Bidding War, Xitter Salutes His Commitment To Being Petty

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Diddy , aka The Diddler’s long-time nemesis, 50 Cent, continues to keep his foot on the neck of the Bad Boy CEO and is showing no signs of letting up.

The man who coined the phrase “can’t stop, won’t stop” definitely wished that 50 Cent would do the exact opposite.

Fresh off the disgusting video footage of Diddy physically assaulting his then ex-girlfriend Cassie, ultimately leading to a half-ass apology from the music mogul.

Now, TMZ Hip Hop is exclusively reporting the G-Unit general’s trolling will also be profitable for him after selling his Diddy documentary to Netflix following a “bidding war.”

Per TMZ Hip Hop:

Multiple sources familiar with the situation tell TMZ … Fifty’s multi-part documentary about the sexual assault allegations against Diddy was purchased by Netflix.

We’re told there was a massive bidding war over the doc, which was produced through 50’s G-Unit Film and Television Studios, with multiple networks and all of the streaming platforms attempting to land the series.Ultimately, the big red N emerged the victor … with sources telling TMZ the new Diddy docuseries will hit the streamer sooner than later.

Bruh, at this point, 50 Cent needs a lifetime achievement award for his commitment in trolling this man. The two have been at odds for nearly two decades, and Curtis Jackson is showing no signs of letting up on Mr. Combs.

In More Diddy News

Speaking of not letting up, Diddy is facing another lawsuit from a model who claims she was sexually assaulted after the rapper drugged her.

If that isn’t enough salt in the wound, NYC Mayor Mixxy—oops, we mean Eric Adams— may take back the key to the city Diddy got following the release of his latest album.

Social media has also been enjoying 50 Cent’s longstanding commitment to being a pain in Diddy’s a**.

You can see those reactions in the gallery below.

50 Cent Sells Diddy Documentary To Netflix Following Bidding War