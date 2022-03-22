Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Do you smell that? There’s a light stench of bottomless mimosa brunches; freshly painted toes (white, of course); and hair dye because it’s time to trade in those dark tresses for a hue that warmly welcomes the spring.

Transitioning to new seasons usually requires an overhaul of your closet and current fashion aesthetic. I welcome darker hair and clothing in the winter months, so now that we’ve got warmer, brighter days on the horizon, it’s time to lighten things up – literally.

In January Savannah James debuted a sultry copper color on her Instagram page, silently but boldly making this a must-have hue for the spring/summer. Approximately one week later, wig connoisseur Nicki Minaj showed off her latest wig, a soft mix between copper and strawberry blonde.

Thanks to these ladies, I’ve compiled a bunch of photos of copper hair to feed my latest obsession. If you’re on the hunt for a hair color trend to rock this summer, these six celebrities will inspire you with their fiery copper tresses.

6 Copper Hair Colors You Should Try This Summer was originally published on hellobeautiful.com