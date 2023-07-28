6 Shocking Celebrity Divorces

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

From relationship goals to divorce, we’ve watched some of our favorite Black celebrities divorce after years of marriage.is the latest celebrity woman to file for divorce from her partner Richard Lawson, after eight years of marriage, and the announcement shook up the Internet just like the other ex-couples on this list.

Days before Tina Knowles, aka Mama Tina, filed for divorce from Richard Lawson, fans were speculating things were awry with the couple since they stopped engaging on social media and weren’t seen together at certain major family events, ie Gloria Carter’s wedding.

Tina Knowles cited the reason for the divorce as “irreconcilable differences,” TMZ reports. Tina took to social media to share a quote from Michael J. Fox about perfectionism. “Came across this quote this morning. I could not agree more with Micheal J Fox! I believe Any human being who thinks that they are perfect, or someone else could be perfect is delusional! ! I believe that Only God is perfect ! What about you?” she captioned the quote.

A clip of an interview from Own’s Black Love show shows an awkward reaction from Richard while Tina sang his praises but reiterated he isn’t “perfect.”

Fans also noticed Richard had deleted his Twitter account and screenshots showing him liking pornographic tweets surfaced. Neither Tina nor Richard has directly addressed the divorce news, but we’ll be following their split.

From Tia Mowry and Cory Hardrict to Scrap and The Bam, here are six times we were shocked by Black celebrities’ divorce.

