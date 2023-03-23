6 Times Ayesha Curry Captivated Us With Her Style

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

is more than just a basketball wife, she is a businesswoman, cookbook author, TV personality, and mother with great style. When she isn’t sitting courtside supporting her man, Stephen Curry, she’s serving on the fashion court.

Ayesha Curry’s style lives in the headlines. Whether she’s appearing on the cover of her own magazine, Sweet July, in Bantu knots or serving date-night chic at the ESPYs, sis is always dressed to impress.

The mom of three recently celebrated her 35-pound weight loss in a sleek black Saint Laurent gown at the Forbes 30/50 Summit in Abu Dhabi, one of her goals for 2023. “One of my big resolutions for January is going to be to build a little bit of lean muscle,” Curry told People at the top of the year, “I’ve lost 35 lbs. over the past year, which I’m really excited about, but now I want that definition and I want to feel strong in my skin.”

Ayesha Curry is the epitome of effortless style and grace. Keep scrolling for some of her most recent style moments.

