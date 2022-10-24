6 Times Drake Showed Off His Style and Swaggy Flair

Drake officially turns 36 years old today. And this year, the Grammy-award-winning rapper has a lot to celebrate. The hip-hop star has ten No. 1 musical projects under his belt, including his 2021 critically acclaimed album Certified Lover Boy. The Canadian star’s sixth studio album broke records on Apple Music and Spotify for the largest streaming debut within a single day, beating out his previous record with 2018’s Scorpion.
Now, Drizzy is celebrating another big victory. On Friday, the buzzing artist earned the number one spot on the 100 most-streamed artists of 2022 list. According to Hits Double Daily, the father of one garnered over 6.7 billion streams this year.
It’s proof that hard work, dedication, and passion are the keys to success, and Tha 6 God has a never-ending supply. After the big news made headlines, the rapper took to his Instagram story to reflect on how far he’s come. The “Hotline Bling” hitmaker posted a photo of an invoice from a show earlier in his career, where he only made a measly $100.
“This is for anybody getting 100 a show right now,” Drake captioned the image. “Keep going.”
Now, Drake rakes in big bucks to perform and tour around the world. In 2021, Forbes reported that the four-time Grammy winner earned a whopping $50 million from his musical endeavors. Celebrity Net Worth estimated that the star’s total net worth sits at $200 million, with a salary of about $70 million per year. In addition to music and performing, Drake also built a substantial amount of his hard-earned cash from dabbling in the fashion world. The hip-hop icon has become a notable figure in the streetwear community, launching several successful fashion collaborations with Nike under his OVO clothing brand.
He’s also become a style icon in his own right, donning a number of high fashion fits with a bevy of unique hairstyles to match his swaggy flair. Drake is unstoppable, and we have a feeling that he won’t be letting his foot off the gas anytime soon.
In honor of the hip-hop titan’s big birthday, let’s honor a few times Drake showed off his charisma, style, and swag.
1. That Zebra MomentSource:Getty
Back in January, Drake attended a Miami Heat game at FTX Arena, rocking a crispy fade and his lush signature beard. The hip-hop giant paired the suave look with a zebra print button-down that showed off his buff physique. You know they don’t call him “Champagne Papi” for nothing.
2. His Iconic CornrowsSource:Getty
Drake isn’t afraid to make a fashionable statement. While attending a Toronto Raptors game in March, the father of one donned a fresh set of straight-back cornrows that looked sleek. Judging by recent pictures, it looks like cornrows are the rapper’s go-to hairstyle these days. And we got to say, we never get bored watching him flaunt the heck out of them.
3. The Fish TailSource:Getty
When he isn’t flaunting his iconic cornrows, Drake loves to sport a fresh pair of fishtail braids. The rapper was recently spotted wearing the fashionable hairstyle during an industry event. He paired the handsome look with a fresh denim work shirt, icy earrings, and a big statement necklace.
4. The Natural LookSource:Getty
Drizzy rocked a soft natural look earlier this year during another fun outing to a Raptors game. The rapper’s swirly curl pattern was on full display as he wore an army fatigue sweater jacket and a crispy white tee along with the look.
5. The Crispy FadeSource:Getty
Drake just knows how to make the ladies swoon with his incredible smile. The rapper’s pearly whites were on full display as he sported a bright yellow corduroy shirt and crispy clean fade along with his fresh fit.
6. That Muscle MomentSource:Getty
Drake has transformed into a muscle machine over the years. Look no further than this picture here, where the “More Life” hitmaker showed off his impeccable pecs while cheering on his favorite team during an NBA game. The Toronto-bred MC kept things simple for the occasion, wearing a tight black shirt that cinched at his brawny physique. We are not drooling…..you’re drooling!