Area code holidays are slowly becoming popular. In Columbus, we’ve always found an excuse to celebrate home. This past weekend, Urban One Columbus did JUST that! 614 Day landed on a sunny, clear Friday and of course we had to take advantage. Power 107.5, Magic 95.5, Joy 107.1, and LaGrande 102.5 hosted the 614 Day Function last Friday from 4pm-8pm at the stunning venue The Kee.
This free event was curated to give our listeners and community a day to celebrate their city. They got to enjoy music spun by Jae Esquire, games led by Beauty is Breeze, a cash bar with station-dedicated drinks, and a slew of conversations + performances with Black Fashion Expo, rising artists Lekan, Ria Blaq, DrippDaDon, and Qamil Soul Dope.
Notably, R&B singer, Lekan released his brand new EP “So You Know” on 614 Day, which includes a titled track just for his hometown, “614“. He serenaded the crowd with his buttery vocals and humble charm. Lekan also exclusively shared with the crowd that he will join Nigerian goddess, Tems, on her “Born to Be Wild” Tour! Listen to Lekan’s “So You Know” – EP here: https://music.apple.com/us/album/so-you-know-ep/1749341093
Stream and follow all our 614 Day artists below:
Ria Blaq
Instagram: @riablaqsings
Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/ria-black/1618355923
DrippDaDon
Instagram: @drippdadon
Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/drippdadon/1492164772
Lekan
Instagram: @lekan.official
Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/lekan/1540259198
Qamil Soul Dope
Instagram: @qamilsouldope
Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/qamil/498014840
Keep scrolling to check out the 614 Day Function photos!
614 Day Function: Lekan, Ria Blaq, DrippDaDon, and MORE was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
1. 614 Day Function at The KeeSource:radio one columbus
2. 614 Day Function at The KeeSource:radio one columbus
3. DJ Nailz, Shon, and Zi!Source:radio one columbus
4. Zi, Perla, and Beauty is Breeze!Source:radio one columbus
5. Promo Girlies – Rebecca & Erin!Source:radio one columbus
6. Artist, Pineapple Rxse GoldSource:radio one columbus
7. Perla Holding it DownSource:radio one columbus
8. Lekan Receiving His Flowers (Cake)Source:radio one columbus
9. Magic’s Own, Robyn Simone!Source:radio one columbus
10. Model for Black Fashion ExpoSource:radio one columbus
11. Singer, Greg OwensSource:radio one columbus
12. 614 Day Function at The KeeSource:radio one columbus
13. 614 Day Function at The KeeSource:radio one columbus
14. 614 Day Function at The KeeSource:radio one columbus
15. 614 Day Function at The KeeSource:radio one columbus
16. Live Art!Source:radio one columbus
17. 614 Day Function at The KeeSource:radio one columbus
18. Nia Noelle & Sean Anthony!Source:radio one columbus
19. Nia Noelle &… Sean Anthony?Source:radio one columbus
20. Singer, Ria BlaqSource:radio one columbus
21. Singer, Ria BlaqSource:radio one columbus
22. Sean Anthony, Nia Noelle, Baby J, and Perla Garcia!Source:radio one columbus
23. Singer, LekanSource:radio one columbus
24. 614 Day Function at The KeeSource:radio one columbus
25. Artist, DrippDaDonSource:radio one columbus
26. Artist, DrippDaDonSource:radio one columbus
27. Singer, Qamil Soul DopeSource:radio one columbus
28. Singer, Qamil Soul DopeSource:radio one columbus
29. Singer, Qamil Soul DopeSource:radio one columbus
30. Leah vs. ListenerSource:radio one columbus
31. 614 Day Function at The KeeSource:radio one columbus
32. 614 Day Function at The KeeSource:radio one columbus
33. 614 Day Function at The KeeSource:radio one columbus
34. The Team with The Dream!Source:radio one columbus
35. Stations vs. ListenersSource:radio one columbus
36. 614 Day Function at The KeeSource:radio one columbus
37. 614 Day Function at The KeeSource:radio one columbus
