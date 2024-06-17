Listen Live
Entertainment

614 Day Function: Lekan, Ria Blaq, DrippDaDon, and MORE

Published on June 17, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic 95.5 Featured Video
CLOSE

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024

Source: Kya Kelly / radio one columbus


Area code holidays are slowly becoming popular. In Columbus, we’ve always found an excuse to celebrate home. This past weekend, Urban One Columbus did JUST that! 614 Day landed on a sunny, clear Friday and of course we had to take advantage. Power 107.5, Magic 95.5, Joy 107.1, and LaGrande 102.5 hosted the 614 Day Function last Friday from 4pm-8pm at the stunning venue The Kee.

This free event was curated to give our listeners and community a day to celebrate their city. They got to enjoy music spun by Jae Esquire, games led by Beauty is Breeze, a cash bar with station-dedicated drinks, and a slew of conversations + performances with Black Fashion Expo, rising artists Lekan, Ria Blaq, DrippDaDon, and Qamil Soul Dope.

Notably, R&B singer, Lekan released his brand new EP “So You Know” on 614 Day, which includes a titled track just for his hometown, “614“. He serenaded the crowd with his buttery vocals and humble charm. Lekan also exclusively shared with the crowd that he will join Nigerian goddess, Tems, on her “Born to Be Wild” Tour! Listen to Lekan’s “So You Know” – EP here: https://music.apple.com/us/album/so-you-know-ep/1749341093

 

Stream and follow all our 614 Day artists below:

Ria Blaq

Instagram: @riablaqsings

Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/ria-black/1618355923

DrippDaDon

Instagram: @drippdadon

Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/drippdadon/1492164772

Lekan

Instagram: @lekan.official

Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/lekan/1540259198

Qamil Soul Dope

Instagram: @qamilsouldope

Music: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/qamil/498014840

Keep scrolling to check out the 614 Day Function photos!

614 Day Function: Lekan, Ria Blaq, DrippDaDon, and MORE  was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com

1. 614 Day Function at The Kee

614 Day Function at The Kee Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

2. 614 Day Function at The Kee

614 Day Function at The Kee Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

3. DJ Nailz, Shon, and Zi!

DJ Nailz, Shon, and Zi! Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024614 day function at the kee 2024

4. Zi, Perla, and Beauty is Breeze!

Zi, Perla, and Beauty is Breeze! Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

5. Promo Girlies – Rebecca & Erin!

Promo Girlies - Rebecca & Erin! Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

6. Artist, Pineapple Rxse Gold

Artist, Pineapple Rxse Gold Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

7. Perla Holding it Down

Perla Holding it Down Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

8. Lekan Receiving His Flowers (Cake)

Lekan Receiving His Flowers (Cake) Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

9. Magic’s Own, Robyn Simone!

Magic's Own, Robyn Simone! Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

10. Model for Black Fashion Expo

Model for Black Fashion Expo Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

11. Singer, Greg Owens

Singer, Greg Owens Source:radio one columbus

12. 614 Day Function at The Kee

614 Day Function at The Kee Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

13. 614 Day Function at The Kee

614 Day Function at The Kee Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

14. 614 Day Function at The Kee

614 Day Function at The Kee Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

15. 614 Day Function at The Kee

614 Day Function at The Kee Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

16. Live Art!

Live Art! Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

17. 614 Day Function at The Kee

614 Day Function at The Kee Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

18. Nia Noelle & Sean Anthony!

Nia Noelle & Sean Anthony! Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

19. Nia Noelle &… Sean Anthony?

Nia Noelle &... Sean Anthony? Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

20. Singer, Ria Blaq

Singer, Ria Blaq Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

21. Singer, Ria Blaq

Singer, Ria Blaq Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

22. Sean Anthony, Nia Noelle, Baby J, and Perla Garcia!

Sean Anthony, Nia Noelle, Baby J, and Perla Garcia! Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

23. Singer, Lekan

Singer, Lekan Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

24. 614 Day Function at The Kee

614 Day Function at The Kee Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

25. Artist, DrippDaDon

Artist, DrippDaDon Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

26. Artist, DrippDaDon

Artist, DrippDaDon Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

27. Singer, Qamil Soul Dope

Singer, Qamil Soul Dope Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

28. Singer, Qamil Soul Dope

Singer, Qamil Soul Dope Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

29. Singer, Qamil Soul Dope

Singer, Qamil Soul Dope Source:radio one columbus

30. Leah vs. Listener

Leah vs. Listener Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

31. 614 Day Function at The Kee

614 Day Function at The Kee Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

32. 614 Day Function at The Kee

614 Day Function at The Kee Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

33. 614 Day Function at The Kee

614 Day Function at The Kee Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

34. The Team with The Dream!

The Team with The Dream! Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

35. Stations vs. Listeners

Stations vs. Listeners Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

36. 614 Day Function at The Kee

614 Day Function at The Kee Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

37. 614 Day Function at The Kee

614 Day Function at The Kee Source:radio one columbus

614 Day Function at The Kee 2024 614 day function at the kee 2024

Trending
News

Two Dead, Two Injured in Columbus Nightclub Shooting

Events

614 Day Function

10 items
News

Camels Escape At Cedar Point, Video Gets Mixed Reactions

Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show 17 items
Celebrity News

Beautiful Celebrities Who Have Been Cheated On

37 items
Entertainment

614 Day Function: Lekan, Ria Blaq, DrippDaDon, and MORE

Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark Columbus Ohio
Cbus

Columbus: See Inside The Abandoned Fort Rapids Indoor Waterpark

News

56 Ohio Towns to Ban Recreational Marijuana Sales

Magic Music Survey June 2
Contests

Win $250 Spending Cash!

Magic 95.5 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close