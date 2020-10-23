7 Black Lifestyle Brands That Will Enhance Your Personal Space

If you’re like us, you are dedicated to supporting Black-owned brands. And with an emergence of Black-owned brands that provide everything from candles to stationary products, you take pride in spending your coin with your people.
But it’s not just about being Black, these brands cater to our needs by incorporating our culture into products we use daily. All while providing inspiration because many of these brands started with a dream from a hopeful entrepreneur. They are all unique in their own way. From one brand-owner, who used their personal struggles to create a space for empowerment to another brand that showcase the beauty of the African diaspora, there is something for everyone to enjoy.
Check out this list of Black-owned lifestyle brands with products that will enhance your personal space.
1. My Secret Scent
The brainchild of Shakirah Brightly, My Secret Scent is a lifestyle brand that’s all about providing the masses with luxury candles, body lotions, soaps, and other essentials to put your mind at ease and empower you all at the same time.
2. Aya Paper Co.
Aya Paper Co. is a sustainable stationary brand that provides the gift of words to celebrate people and the moments that matter the most. In addition to cards, Aya has produced notecard sets, journals, tote bags, and candles.
3. Alexandra Winbush Lemongrass Tea
If you’re familiar with the name Alexandra Winbush, then you probably know that Issa Rae is one of her biggest fans. Known for creating scent-soothing candles that come with a tea and curated playlist, this young lady knows just what you need to set the vibe. And who doesn’t love to calm their spirit while sipping on a beverage that’s good for the mind, body, and soul?
4. Under The Sunlight Postcards
There is no better feeling than having gorgeous stationary on hand and Under The Sunlight is delivering the goods. This brand is all about encouraging people to enjoy the present moment, honor the parts of ourselves that make us special, and invest in the nourishing practices of self-care and curiosity. Have your pick of postcards, journals, calendars and more.
5. Blk Sunflower Candles
If you’re searching for scented candles that can get you in the holiday spirit, look no further than Blk Sunflower Candles. Right on time for the 2020 holiday season, candle Snow In Love ($29.99, Blksunflower.com) offers notes of pine, vanilla and clove for a cozy aroma.
6. The Honey Pot
Every woman knows that there is no such things as having too many feminine products in your arsenal. While there are plenty of brands on the market, The Honey Pot takes personal care to new heights with carefully formulated selections to give your unmentionables the attention it needs.
7. Chakra Zulu Crystals
Chakra Zulu Crystals are the perfect way to clean your energy and your spirit. For those who are new to crystal healing or well-versed on the topic, crystals work wonders to provide zen to your space and your home.