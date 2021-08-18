Can summer please take its foot off the gas? It is going entirely too fast, and most of us are still trying to get our hot girl summer popping! It seems as if we were just picking out colorful bikinis for those fun-filled beach trips and perfect Instagram shots. Now it is almost time to put away the two-pieces and bring out the trench coats!
Fall is lurking in the shadows waiting to make its debut, and what better way to greet the cool crisp season than by being fashionably prepared? Although I will miss warm summer nights coupled with Bardot dresses and ankle strap sandals, I must admit that I anxiously look forward to rocking a good leather boot, distressed jeans, and a jazzy trench coat.
Retailers are slowly moving their summer inventory to the sale racks and placing their fall looks out front. While seeing all of these new fall trends may overwhelm you, there are only a few staples you need that will act as the core of your fall wardrobe. These staples can be paired with multiple pieces allowing you to build several looks around them. Let’s dive into them below.
7 Fall Fashion Staples You Should Have In Your Wardrobe was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Statement BootsSource:Public Desire
All you really need is one pair of statement boots, and the rest will be history. A pair of statement boots can take your outfit from drab to fab! Choose a pop color pair that will elevate any outfit you rock with them. Fall won’t know what hit it when you strut the streets in some bad boots!
2. Neutral Trench CoatSource:Missguided
A classic coat will never go out of style. It can be paired with a dressy look or a casual look. Spending money on a quality coat is a great investment because you are sure to get multiple wears out of it. Aim to buy a neutral-colored coat so that you won’t have any problems pairing it with multiple looks.
3. Distressed JeansSource:79th and Lynn
If you haven’t added distressed jeans to your wardrobe, what are you doing? Distressed jeans will forever be the ultimate statement piece. They are versatile, comfortable in most cases, and add the right amount of funk to any look. Pair them with your favorite sneakers or boots, a trench coat, and a graphic t-shirt this fall, and be prepared to look like a total rock-star.
4. Classic SneakersSource:Amazon
You absolutely have to own a pair of classic sneakers for those days when your feet aren’t feeling heels. Having classic sneakers in your closet is just like having water in the refrigerator – it’s essential! A simple pair of sneakers can work with dresses, jeans, and any other look you can think of. Nothing says stylish more than a pair of classic Adidas worn with a sleek look. Add these to your fall fashion wardrobe list. You’ll thank me later.
5. FedoraSource:JollyHola
Ladies, you all know we have those days when are hair isn’t on its best behavior. While I can’t predict the future, I’m sure more of those crazy hair days are ahead of us this fall. Solve that issue with a wide brim fedora. Even if your hair isn’t all over this place, this hat deserves a seat in your closet. Want to instantly take your outfit up a notch, a fedora will definitely do the trick.
6. Small HandbagSource:Brandon Blackwood
If you don’t have the right bag, you don’t have the right swag! Small bags aren’t going anywhere anytime soon. This trend is here to stay for a while so you may as well get with the program. A small bag with a eye-catching color is the perfect accessory for your fall looks. They are convenient, and they add just the right amount of pizazz to your look.
7. Versatile PumpsSource:Steve Madden
While a good nude-colored pump is great to have, try a fun one this fall that will add life to your look. Play around with colors or prints to ensure that your look will stand out, but be sure to pick a color or pattern that allows you to pair different colors with it.