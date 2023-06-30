Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Every time we see a picture of Ryan Destiny, the singer-actress reminds us how and why she is a secret seductress of style. Though Ryan has

admitted

to feeling awkward about calling herself a fashion girl in the past, her recent Instagram post proves she is an emerging style icon of our time.

Ryan gives us “hawt” sophistication with a bit of sass in a June 25 post. She dons a long black coperni dress with a high cut-out neckline, a tasteful back panel, and what is becoming her signature style, a high slit. For shoes, she wears black strappy Stuart Weitzman sandals that elongate her legs.

Ryan’s hair is just as sleek as her outfit. Her slicked-back bun highlights her model cheekbones while perfectly complimenting her overall look.

There have been several times the Detroit native has stunned us with her style. From red carpets to celebrity events, Ryan Destiny is a style force to be reckoned with.

Check out some of our favorite looks below.

7 Times Ryan Destiny Ate and Left No Crumbs was originally published on hellobeautiful.com