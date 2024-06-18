7 Ways to Celebrate Juneteenth

The day has come again where African Americans celebrate their independence day. We’re not talking about the 4th of July— but Juneteenth!
With very few holidays dedicated to Black Americans, Juneteenth in recent years, has grown immensely in popularity. It was only in June of 2021 that President Joe Biden proclaimed Juneteenth a federal holiday, following the savage murders of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.
While corporations, organizations, and influencers sometime misuse and misunderstand Juneteenth, we can’t forget the true reason for celebrating June 19th.
What is Juneteenth?
On the night of January 1, 1863, known as “Freedom’s Eve,” enslaved and free African Americans gathered in churches and homes waiting for the Emancipation Proclamation announcement. At midnight, prayers were answered as the proclamation declared all enslaved people in Confederate states legally free. Union soldiers, mostly black, spread the news by reading the proclamation across the South. However, true freedom came with the Thirteenth Amendment, which ended slavery throughout the United States.
In Confederate-controlled areas, freedom was delayed. In Texas, enslaved people remained in bondage until June 19, 1865, when Union troops arrived in Galveston Bay and announced their freedom. This day, celebrated as “Juneteenth,” marked the liberation of over 250,000 enslaved people in Texas.
The Reconstruction era (1865-1877) came, bringing hope but uncertainty. Newly freed African Americans worked to reunite families, establish schools, run for office, push for better legislation, and seek compensation from former slaveholders. Despite the challenges, these remarkable changes transformed lives and inspired a generation to shape their country.
Black Americans across the States celebrate differently. For some, Juneteenth is a solemn day of remembrance. For others, it is a day to rejoice (and party).
Keep scrolling for different ways to celebrate Juneteenth!
1. Rest!Source:Getty
One of the best way to honor those who came before us is to rest our vessel! Use this day to take care of yourself, however that may look.
2. Shop Black Owned BusinessesSource:Getty
While most businesses are closed on this holiday, there are many that will still be open. Go support your local Black bakery, apparel shop, bar, etc on Juneteenth!
3. CookoutSource:Getty
Of course, Black people are always looking for an excuse to barbecue, but Juneteenth is the perfect day to do so. Call your relatives and friends over to enjoy ribs (turkey & pork), red velvet cake, and your Big Momma’s old photo album.
4. WorshipSource:Getty
This can look different for many people. Use this day to remember those who sacrificed for us, thank them. Is your church having Juneteenth services? Go and worship Him! Have you set out offerings for your ancestors? Honor them!
5. Attend Community EventsSource:Getty
Most metro cities now have dedicated Juneteenth celebrations may it be a parade, block party, or showcase. Take a look on social media and local websites to see what’s happening in your community. Get immersed!
6. VolunteerSource:Getty
If you’re a busy bee, Juneteenth is great day to give back. Choose one of your favorite local organizations and lend a hand to someone else in need.
7. Party!Source:Getty
…because one thing we going to do, is have a good time!