90s Wide-Leg Jeans Are Trending

I recently laid my skinny jeans to rest (*sobs*). After extensive jean research and a fashion faux pas here and there (see below the last time my skinny jeans and I were in fashion bliss together), I fully embrace the ’90s jeans fad, and here’s why you should, too.

One afternoon, I was doom-scrolling on social media (totally neglecting my mommy duties) and came across an interesting post on TikTok listing a few wardrobe mistakes millennials often make. As a fellow millennial on top of her fashion game (or so I thought), I decided to watch the post just for fun and giggles. After a few seconds into the video, I discovered I was being exposed. I was holding on to a few styles that aged me (i.e., skinny jeans and mom jeans), and I needed to snatch my denim collection with the quickness.

Before proceeding, let me make this disclaimer: I wholeheartedly believe fashion is an individual thing and that one should wear whatever makes them happy. While I love timeless styles that transcend trends, I also like to stay abreast of the latest. And this jeans fad fits right into my classic style genre, so I am all over it.

’90s Jeans Are Making A Comeback

As the old saying goes, nothing is new under the sun. This adage especially rings true for fashion. The jeans that once bombarded the ’90s fashion scenes are back and here to stay. The wide-leg, relaxed jeans trend emerged last year with a bang. Our favorite celebrities were jumping on the style bandwagon and slaying the look. And before you knew it, mid-rise, low-rise, wide-leg, baggy jeans were a thing again, and the classic straight-leg, tapered jeans (mostly) replaced the once-coveted skinny-leg denim.

Nowadays, it’s all about creating a chic look around a relaxed jean that says, “I’m fashionable but not trying too hard.” While high-waist jeans can still serve their purpose for some, mid to low-rise jeans are having their moment. It’s evident that hiding your stomach is not the wave anymore, and flaunting it, no matter the size, is. The new jeans trend is more comfortable than those skintight skinny jeans, in my opinion; therefore, I’m all for the change.

So, if you’re open to reworking your jean wardrobe and making sure you’re fresh for the spring, get into the five jeans below that will instantly upgrade your denim swag.

