Happy birthday, Jay-Z! Today (December 4), the emcee turns 52 years old, and from Twitter shoutouts to IG carousels, the Internet has wasted no time in celebrating the Brooklyn-born rapper properly.

At this point, Jay-Z, whose real name is Shawn Carter, has become synonymous with legendary and his decades-long career has given hip-hop fans and general music fans alike 13 studio albums, countless iconic verses, multiple businesses, and a positive influence that’ll stand the test of time. From the first time we were introduced to Jay-Z till now, fans have followed the rap star’s every move, watching him grow from a hustler to a businessman to a philanthropist to a husband and family man.

But his title isn’t the only thing that’s evolved over the years as his trendy style has changed as well, with the rapper stepping outside the mold with his clothing and hair choices. From the low-top fade to his current natural look and everything in between, let’s celebrate Jay-Z’s birthday by looking back at the rapper’s natural hair journey over the years.

A Look Back At Jay-Z’s Natural Hair Journey was originally published on hellobeautiful.com