‘A Quiet Place: Day One’: Alex Wolff & Djimon Hounsou Opt For Different Animal Companions During A Hostile Alien Invasion



When the first trailer for A Quiet Place: Day One arrived, it was the prequel film in the beloved horror/sci-fi franchise starring Lupita Nyong’o and Joseph Quinn. While the two actors command any scene they are in, Nyong’o’s animal co-star, Frodo, the cat, grabs all the attention. So, of course, we had to ask the film’s other stars, Djimon Hounsou and Alex Wolff, if they would have animal companions during an alien invasion.

The Film Takes Us To Day One of The Alien Invasion

Director Micahel Sarnoski’s A Quiet Place: Day One brings us back into the world writer/director and star John Krasinski introduced us to in 2018’s groundbreaking entry,

The tension of trying to stay quiet and survive a hostile invasion of aliens who can literally hear a pin drop is taken to another level as the suspense and horror are taken from the smaller locations from the previous two films and shift to one of the loudest cities in the world, New York.

A Quiet Place: Day One follows Nyong’o’s character, Samira, a terminally ill woman who must survive the first day of the massive alien invasion along with her support cat, Frodo, as the sound-sensitive aliens turn the massive city into a hunting ground, picking off anyone who dares make a sound.

Samira encounters another survivor, Eric (Joseph Quinn), who also suffers from trauma, and the two decide to link up to survive this uncharted yet terrifying extraterrestrial experience.

She also has Frodo whom she goes to great lengths to keep safe, even though he makes surviving an alien invasion even more difficult for them.

Before encountering Eric, Samira and Frodo’s reluctant trip into the city happens after her care worker Rebuen (Alex Wolff) bribes her with some good old NYC pizza if she goes see a play with the group.

There Won’t Be A Cat In Djimon Hounsou & Alex Wolff’s Quiet Place Movie

During her trip to the theater, she encounters Henri (Djimon Hounsou) and his family. Fans of the franchise will be happy to see the character’s return and how he survived day one of the invasion.

Cassius Life’s Bernard “Beanz” Smalls spoke with Hounsou and Wolff about the film’s big star, Frodo the cat, and whether or not they would have an animal companion during an alien invasion.

Wolff made an even more interesting pitch for what his companion animal would be: an alligator.

“I’d have a giant alligator, maybe a 15-foot alligator. And I’d bring it around, and I’d use the alligator,” Wolff hilariously begins. “I would love the alligator, but the alligator would protect me from the monster. And that’s what the next movie will be about. It’s about me traveling around with a 22-foot alligator. And he [Djimon Hounsou] and I co-parent the alligator in the next film.” Wolff even has a title for the next film: A Quiet Place: See You Later, Alligator. For Hounsou, he’s not opposed to co-parenting a reptile; he’s opting for man’s best friend but adds that his dog has to be well-behaved. “I would have a dog. It would be great to have a dog as a companion. But then again, the problem with the dog is that hopefully, you have a dog that is well-trained, so it wouldn’t make a sound,” Hounsou adds.

Djimon Hounsou Speaks On The Fate of His Son In A Possible Third Quiet Place Film

We also had to ask Hounsou about the fate of another character, his son. In A Quiet Place: Part II, we first meet Henri; he is with a group of survivors living normally on an island because the aliens can’t swim.

…we are not contemplating my family being stranded anywhere in part three.

Unfortunately, one alien crosses the water on a boat that drifts to the island and goes wild on the survivors. Henri puts his son in a closet and teams up with Emmett (Cillian Murphy) and Regan (Millicent Simmonds) to utilize a radio tower to broadcast a sound that exposes a weakness in the damn near invulnerable alien invaders.

Unfortunately, in Part II, Henri went out like a true G, but we were left wondering about his son’s fate. We asked Housou what he thought his son would be doing in a potential third film.

“Well, obviously, you could tell by my dedication to try and protect my family, that we are not contemplating my family being stranded anywhere in part three,” Hounsou said. We hope that won’t be the case. A Quiet Place: Day One is in theaters now and is a must-see. You can watch the entire interview above.

‘A Quiet Place: Day One’: Alex Wolff & Djimon Hounsou Opt For Different Animal Companions During A Hostile Alien Invasion was originally published on cassiuslife.com