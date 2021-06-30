A Thread of Bow Wow Memes From The Verzuz Battle Is The Perfect Mid-Week Laugh

Header Banner LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

We know the Verzuz was last weekend, but here we are reusing the same Bow Wow meme over and over again. The countless memes that transpire from the music battle is the extra layer of beauty of a nostalgically pleasing platform like Verzuz. Not only are we revisiting some of our favorite hits from the artists who have influenced timeless pieces of music, but the comedy that ensues throughout the show makes for weeks of laughs on the Internet.

Last week’s Verzuz was quite entertaining as artists Bow Wow and Soulja Boy gave their best performances to date. Soulja Boy, the pioneer, proved to the audience why he is the king of the Internet, trolling Bow Wow at every possible moment throughout the show. While Bow Wow performed his heart out and left everything on stage. The actor and rapper played a number of his notable songs from “Take Ya Home” to “Let Me Hold You.” Bow Wow used this moment to share the stage with some of his OG’s in the game like Jermaine Dupri and Da Brat to his industry peers like Omarion.

Bow Wow going the hardest last week during the Verzuz battle resulted in a series of memes that we had to share. Social media has no couth, so the memes are abundant and simply pure comedy. We comprised a thread of some of the funniest memes from the last Verzuz battle for your mid-week enjoyment.

