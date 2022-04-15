A$AP Rocky Allegedly Cheating On The Love of His Life Rihanna Set Twitter Ablaze

Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

Nothing spreads faster than a lie or rumor on Twitter, so it should come as no surprise that rumblings of A$AP Rocky cheating on the “ love of his life,” Rihanna, have turned the social media world upside down.

Days after Vogue dropped its recent cover featuring Rihanna and the golden baby bump, a rumor of A$AP Rocky fumbling the Rihanna bag by allegedly cheating on the Barbadian bombshell has Twitter on fire. Allegedly the Harlem rapper stepped out on his incredibly famous baby mama with shoe designer Amina Muaddi. This rumor gets juicier because Muaddi has designed footwear for Fenty, and Rihanna does rock custom designs from her own label.

So where did this rumor that everyone should take with the tiniest grain of salt begin? It originated from LOUIS_via_ROMA on Twitter, don’t ask us who this person is, but according to his Twitter bio, he is the “messiest fashion influencer,” according to Interview Magazine. The tweets detailing A$AP’s alleged indiscretion are still up, and he is keeping the Jason Lee energy by not deleting them.

“Rihanna & ASAP Rocky have split. Rihanna broke up with him after she caught him cheating with shoe designer Amina Muaddi,” Roma tweeted.

“ASAP & Amina is not new though as she was seeing him years ago and also collaborated with him on a collection of shoes,” Roma added in a follow-up tweet.

https://twitter.com/LOUIS_via_ROMA/status/1514683633134706688?s=20&t=p4O_Kw6CXW4IIKYqMKa1TA

https://twitter.com/LOUIS_via_ROMA/status/1514684506736836611?s=20&t=p4O_Kw6CXW4IIKYqMKa1TA

The tweets caught fire immediately, with many wondering if this news was true, while others sadly ate it up without a shred of evidence to confirm it.

According to TMZ’s new Hip Hop site, sources close to the couple claim there is no truth to those rumors.

Per TMZ Hip Hop:

Our source first said, “100% false on both counts,” and then added, “1 million percent not true. They’re fine.”

Worth noting that yesterday — as the rumor was bubbling up — Amina reposted recent pics of Rihanna out and about in West Hollywood. That would have been an odd move if she really were cheating with A$AP. Regardless, that’s not going to stop Twitter from having some fun with the rumor, even though there’s an excellent chance it is not valid. Many have used the moment to hop in Rihanna’s DMs to shoot their shot, while others are clowning Rocky for cheating. You can peep all the reactions in the gallery below. — Photo: Jacopo M. Raule / Getty

