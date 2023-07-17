Magic 95.5 Featured Video CLOSE

DJ D-Nice threw the biggest all-white fashion party this weekend with guest performances by nostalgic acts like 702, Bun B, Baby Cham, and Israel Haughton at the prestigious Carnegie Hall. Mc's Kenny Burns and Chris Spencer were the perfect hosts to keep an audience laughing while the orchestra danced and performed while being led by maestro Iggy Soul.

702 not only hit the stage, giving us nostalgic memories of their 90s hits the duo wore an all-white double-breasted sequin suit that was a combo between shorts and pants—a great holiday spin on summer white.

The history-making DJ has a knack for merging fashion and music and creating the ultimate fest that unites listeners through his skills. DJ-Nice blazed the ones and twos with musical selections that took us to the club, church, and house party. It was impossible not to stand on your feet during the concert. Outside of the music, the all-white affair brought out musical heavyweights, influencers, and celebs who gave us fashion while wearing all white.

The club quarantine creator shared an image from the Carnegie Hall stage with the caption that reflected on his journey, “What a journey! Back at @carnegiehall tonight! I’m so grateful for CQ! Thank you to all of the artists joining me tonight! I’m truly humbled by your presence.”

Keep scrolling for looks from the event.

All The Fab Looks From D-Nice’s All-White Carnegie Hall Affair was originally published on hellobeautiful.com