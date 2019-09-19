CLOSE
All The Times Madame Tussauds Tried To Pass Off A Tired-Looking White Woman As Beyoncé

Posted September 19, 2019

2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 2

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


 

 

 

 

 

 

&nbsp;

&nbsp;

With news that Beyoncé finally got a Madame Tussauds wax figure that actually looks like her….

We wanted to bring it back it a time where statues of her didn’t look a damn thing like her..a time where the famous was museum was hell-bent on making her look like a tired-looking white woman.

Take a look:

 

All The Times Madame Tussauds Tried To Pass Off A Tired-Looking White Woman As Beyoncé was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1.

View this post on Instagram

Now you know what 🤔

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

2.

3. Beyonce Wax Figure At Madame Tussaud

Beyonce Wax Figure At Madame Tussaud Source:Getty

Who is this?

4. No, Seriously, Who Is This?

No, Seriously, Who Is This? Source:Getty

5. Have They Ever Seen Beyonce?

Have They Ever Seen Beyonce? Source:Getty

6. If You Squint Hard, You Can MAYBE See Bey

If You Squint Hard, You Can MAYBE See Bey Source:Getty

7. That’s Supposed To Be Bey, But It Looks Like Britney

That's Supposed To Be Bey, But It Looks Like Britney Source:Getty

8. No

No Source:Getty

9. These Are Just The Worst Ever

These Are Just The Worst Ever Source:Getty

10. Is That Leona Lewis?

Is That Leona Lewis? Source:Getty

11. Why Does This Keep Happening?

Why Does This Keep Happening? Source:Getty

12. This Is So Confusing

This Is So Confusing Source:WENN

Who?

13. Allegedly Beyonce

Allegedly Beyonce Source:WENN

14. At Least They Gave Her Curly Hair

At Least They Gave Her Curly Hair Source:WENN
