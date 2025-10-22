‘All’s Fair’ Fineness: Teyana Taylor, Niecy Nash, & Birthday Baddie Kimmy Kakes Lead The ‘All’s Fair’ Cast In Serving Luxe Looks At Paris Premiere

The cast of Hulu’s All’s Fair shut Paris all the way down this week, ahead of celebrating birthday girl Kimmy Kakes’ special day.

The mogul, reality star, and now actress celebrated her 45th birthday on Oct. 21 with a red-carpet slay that reminded everyone why she’s still one of the biggest names in beauty and fashion. As reported by PEOPLE, Kim Kardashian showed up to the All’s Fair premiere in a baby blue vintage Dior gown from John Galliano’s Spring/Summer 2000 collection. The satin mermaid silhouette hugged every curve, while its plunging neckline and soft sleeves gave her that classic Hollywood glam feel.

The SKIMS founder paired the look with sleek, glossy makeup, flushed cheeks, and a slicked-back bun that let the gown do all the talking. Her date for the night? None other than momager Kris Jenner, who matched her daughter’s vintage energy in a ruffled Oscar de la Renta gown from 1993. The two looked every bit the mother-daughter power duo as they posed on the carpet alongside Kim’s All’s Fair co-stars.

After the premiere, Kim switched from red carpet royalty to Parisian birthday queen, heading to a massive celebration surrounded by cast mates Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Teyana Taylor.

According to E! News, the post-premiere party featured a pink-and-purple-lit room, a towering macaron cake, and a glowing Kim blowing out sparklers with her new on-screen sisters cheering her on.

Later that night, she slipped into a gold-and-white mini dress for an afterparty at the iconic Crazy Horse cabaret, because one look is never enough for Ms. Kimberly Noel Kardashian.

But Kim wasn’t the only one who turned heads. Red Carpet Fashion Awards reports that Teyana Taylor served avant-garde opulence in a gold Schiaparelli gown straight off the Spring 2026 runway. The halter-neck dress, shimmered with crystal-embroidered “torn” detailing, was a perfect match for Teyana’s fearless energy.

Between Kim’s Dior comeback and Teyana’s sculptural couture moment, the All’s Fair Paris premiere was a high-fashion reunion of Hollywood’s baddest women. And if this is how they’re promoting the show, the actual series might just be as iconic as the looks.

Check out our favorite looks from the All’s Fair Paris premiere below:

