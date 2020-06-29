Many of us were pleasantly surprised by last night’s 2020 BET Awards and how the station was able to get it right. With a powerful and timely opening, the awards established it would the Blackest of their shows yet. It was also a historic moment as the show was streaming on CBS. The remix of the iconic Fight the Power with Nas, YG, Rhaspody, and Black Thought had us in our living rooms with our fists in the air. And host Amanda Seales, provided woke commentary and fashion moments we’re talking about this morning.
MUST SEE: Megan Thee Stallion Used These Dove Products To Keep Her Hair Moisturized In The Desert For Her BET Awards Performance
Filming virtually gave Seales the ability to flex more outfits into the awards without time constraints. Even her red carpet look, a red Khala Whitney latex red dress by Grayscale and TTOS red sandals, set the stage for the amazement to come. Her stylist Bryon Javar took to Instagram to confirm that from jewelry to wardrobe, everything was BLACK for all 13 looks. Celebrity hairstylist Nicole Newland shared that she used Luster’s, Oyin Handmade, and Jass Products while crafting her braided halo, all black-owned hair products.
Amanda did us proud. She kept us aware, her dialogue was bold and her attire made every woman watching click that search engine. From showstopper to comfy yet chic, Amanda reminded us why we can always bet on black. With the bar set, we can’t wait to see what the other award shows have in store.
See her looks, below:
Amanda Seales Hosted The Virtual BET Awards Wearing All Black Designers was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. BET Awards 2020Source:Getty
Amanda took us back in time with this mustard color jumpsuit with shoulder pads and mini black dress and a pink faux fur jacket.
2. BET Awards 2020Source:Getty
Next up was a sexy mesh black dress, adorned with a huge bow and black leotard underneath, she pulled her braids back for this look and added back her red lip.
3. BET Awards 2020Source:Getty
Then Amanda morphed into a black panther with her white turtle neck, leather corset top and black beret.
4. BET Awards 2020Source:Getty
When it was time to talk about the legend Legend Little Richard, she didn’t let him have all the drama as she appeared in an off the shoulder patterned gown, perfect for the occasion.
5. BET Awards 2020Source:Getty
When taking us on a ride to “Video Soul,” Amanda wore this fun and sultry in her off the shoulder blue ruffled mid-length dress with a nude lip.
6. BET Awards 2020Source:Getty
Amanda gave us Crush On You vibes in “The Basement” in this mini black dress and a pink faux fur jacket.
7. BET Awards 2020Source:Getty
For her next look, she switched it up with a topknot and gorgeous copper-metallic gown. That was dress was so fierce even her microphone matched.
8. BET Awards 2020Source:Getty
Amanda gave us “Poetic Justice” vibes with an oversized “Black Lives Matter” jersey and fitted hat.
9. BET Awards 2020Source:Getty
Last to the party was the Gucci Tracksuit by our beloved Dapper Dan, slippers and that amazing red lip that reappeared all night.