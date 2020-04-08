And The Category Is…Face: Top Beauty Lewks Of The Week (4/5-4/11)

CLOSE
Posted 16 hours ago

A beautiful face is about more than makeup. Whether it’s a bare face or a beat face (or something in between) to us at HelloBeautiful it’s all slaying! Now, we may also be under quarantine thanks to the coronavirus crisis, but these celeb women are fresh-faced, fabulous and fierce.

Take a look:

1. Tanisha Long

Source:Instagram @tanishalong

The BET “Bigger” star s a dream here with a pure glow and plump juicy lips! Sis, what’s that gloss? Give us the deets! (ALSO: If you are looking for something to binge while on lockdown, “Bigger” IS IT!)

2. Megan Thee Stallion

Quarantine megs

Source:Instagram via @theestallion

Fresh off her savage Marie Claire cover shoot, the Texas rapper knows how to switch it up and give you a barely-here leak.

3. Shalom Blac

Bae, play in my hair 🙃

Source:Instagram via @shalomblac

The 20-year-old beauty vlogger is giving us life and the dramatic eye we didn’t know we needed.

4. Naomi Campbell

Source:Instagram via @naomicampbell

The supermodel and now YouTube talk show host may not play around the ‘Rona and suit up everywhere she goes, but she sure won’t let a crisis stop her from a beat and dewy face.

5. Justine Skye

Hello? 🥰

Source:Instagram via @justineskye

Ma’am? This red lip though? In a pandemic? You better slay!

6. Tamera Mowry

Source:Instagram via @tameramowrytwo

Look who is back to work and all powdered and blushed down? Let’s see what The Real is talking about this week!

