And The Category Is…Face: Top Beauty Looks Of The Week (3/22-3/29)

Posted 20 hours ago

A beautiful face is about more than makeup. Whether it’s bare face or a beat face it’s all slaying. We may be under quarantine thanks to the coronavirus, but these celeb women are fresh faced and fabulous.

1. Saweetie

Saweetie is giving us ghetto fabulosity in this curly side ponytail. Bamboo earrings (at least two pair) and her gloss poppin’, Saweetie has been giving us lewks for a long time.

2. Tia Mowry

Tia Mowry woke up like this and is serving us lemonade on a cool day in this flirty dress. Fresh faced and fabulous!

3. Justine Skye

Justine Skye’s chocolately skin is radiant and smooth in this IG clip she posted to participate in the #doyourpartchallenge.

4. Lola Monroe

Vixen turned rapper Lola Monroe is giving us a lot with the bare minimum. Sis looks goodt with this natural beat, but that’s easy when you’re naturally gorgeous.

5. B Simone

When you make beauty your business, it’s your business to be beautiful and B Simone keeps her lip gloss poppin with B Simone beauty.

6. Ari

When Arrogant Tae is your hair stylist, your hair is always the center of attention and he did the damn thing on this platinum blonde wig.

7. Tamar Braxton

Prepping for the release of her new music, Tamar is giving us airbrushed realness in this pic.

8. Eva Marcille

We’re quarantined, but business must go on. Eva put on a full face to promote her CevaD line.

9. Nazanin Mandi

Uncle Jesse could nevaaaa ....

Leather and looks! Nazanin Mandi left her shirt behind and put all the effort into her beat face.

